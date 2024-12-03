South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday (Dec 3) declared martial law in an unannounced late-night address broadcast live on national television.

Yoon said he had no choice but to resort to such a measure in order to safeguard free and constitutional order, saying opposition parties have taken hostage of the parliamentary process to throw the country into a crisis.

He also accused the opposition Democratic Party of anti-state activities and said the government administration has been paralysed because of its conduct.

"I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order," Yoon said.

He did not say in the address what specific measures would be taken. Yonhap news agency reported that the entrance to the parliament building was blocked.



Yonhap news agency cited the military as saying activities by parliament and political parties would be banned.

It said that under the martial law, all medical staff, including trainee doctors, would have to return to work in 48 hours.

All media and publishers would also now be under the control of the martial law command. Additionally, those who violate the martial law can be arrested without a warrant.



This is the first time since 1980 that martial law was declared in South Korea.

LOCKED IN IMPASSE

Yoon cited a motion by the Democratic Party, which has a majority in parliament, to impeach some of the country's top prosecutors and its rejection of a government budget proposal.

The president's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the Democratic Party over next year’s budget Bill.

He has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

Yoon accused opposition lawmakers of cutting "all key budgets essential to the nation's core functions, such as combatting drug crimes and maintaining public security ... turning the country into a drug haven and a state of public safety chaos."

The president – whose approval rating has dipped in recent months – has struggled to push his agenda against an opposition-controlled parliament since taking office in 2022.

The surprise announcement on Tuesday sent shockwaves through the country, which had a series of authoritarian leaders early in its history but has been considered democratic since the 1980s. The Korean won was down sharply against the US dollar.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Some 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea to guard against the North. A spokesman for the US military command did not answer repeated phone calls.