South Korea martial law: Singapore's embassy in Seoul 'closely monitoring' situation

SINGAPORE: Singapore's embassy in Seoul said on Tuesday (Dec 3) that it is "closely monitoring" the situation in South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in an unannounced late-night address broadcast live on national television.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 3), the embassy said that so far, the martial law announcement "does not seem to be related to any military incursions".

“We urge all Singaporeans in the Republic of Korea to stay calm and monitor the news,” it added.

"The embassy will provide more details as soon as we have more updates."

Singaporeans in South Korea are recommended to register online with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) if they have not already done so.

According to South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 165,000 Singaporeans visited the country in 2022. As of 2021, there were more than 650 Singaporeans living in South Korea.