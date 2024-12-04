South Korean president faces impeachment after martial law debacle; defence minister offers to resign

SEOUL: South Korean lawmakers submitted a bill on Wednesday (Dec 4) to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared martial law and reversed the move hours later, triggering a political crisis in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The surprise declaration of martial law in the major US ally late on Tuesday caused a standoff with parliament, which rejected Yoon's attempt to ban political activity and censor the media, as armed troops forced their way into the National Assembly building in Seoul.

The main opposition Democratic Party called for Yoon, who has been in office since 2022, to resign or face impeachment.

Six South Korean opposition parties later submitted a bill in parliament to impeach Yoon, with voting set for Friday or Saturday.

"We couldn't ignore the illegal martial law," DP lawmaker Kim Yong-min told reporters. "We can no longer let democracy collapse."

There were deep divisions in Yoon's ruling People Power Party as well, as its leader called for Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun to be fired and the entire cabinet to resign. Kim has offered to resign, the defence ministry said.

Yoon told the nation in a TV address late on Tuesday that martial law was needed to defend the country from nuclear-armed North Korea and pro-North anti-state forces and protect its free constitutional order, although he cited no specific threats.