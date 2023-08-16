Japan, South Korea strengthen security ties amid signs of thawing relations long strained by wartime history

TOKYO / SEOUL: The relationship between Japan and South Korea, which has long been strained by disputes over wartime history, are showing signs of thawing amid efforts to strengthen security ties in an increasingly hostile regional environment.

The neighbours – both key allies of the United States – have become growingly alarmed at China’s rising military assertiveness in the region and North Korea’s unprecedented missile tests.

On the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II on Tuesday (Aug 15), South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said former colonial ruler Japan is a "partner" that shares common values.

The two nations, along with the US, are set to hold a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday.

‘MILESTONE’ TRILATERAL TIES

Mr Yoon said the upcoming summit is a new milestone in trilateral cooperation, contributing to peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region.