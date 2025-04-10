US’ tough stance on China ‘a problem’ for ASEAN, but it must still engage Beijing and manage Xi’s visit: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: United States President Donald Trump’s “hardened stance” against China in a tariff war poses “a problem” for ASEAN nations as it will impact their economies, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

However, while ASEAN members need good bilateral and economic ties with the US, he stressed the regional bloc’s position is to also ensure that relations with its neighbours, including China, remain “strong and formidable”.

Anwar acknowledged that it would be a "major challenge" to maintain this balance and ASEAN's centrality, particularly with Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Malaysia next week from Apr 15 to Apr 17.

Beside Malaysia, Xi is also expected to visit Vietnam and Cambodia, in what analysts have told CNA is a trip aimed at strengthening regional ties while bolstering Beijing’s reputation as a dependable economic partner.

"Our position in Asean is clear, that we are for free trade. We are guided by a rules-based (regime)," said Anwar on Thursday (Apr 10), in giving the closing remarks of the 12th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

“Our fundamentals will remain strong if we can secure peace in this region, and peace would mean being friendly to all our neighbours. And as I've said and reiterated, China is a very important player we can't ignore.”

His comments follow Trump’s latest U-turn on tariffs, with a Wednesday announcement that the US would pause tariffs he had imposed on dozens of countries, with the exception of China.

Currently, the US has increased the tariff rate on Chinese goods to 125 per cent while China has raised its tariff rate on US goods to 84 per cent.

The 90-day pause will apply to what the administration termed “reciprocal” tariffs on imports from almost 60 countries and the European Union.

ASEAN, made up of 10 member states, is China’s largest trading partner. In 2024, trade with ASEAN countries accounted for 15.9 per cent of China’s total foreign trade - with bilateral trade reaching US$962.98 billion, according to official statistics.

In comparison, US is ASEAN's second largest trading partner, with total trade at an estimated US$476.8 billion in 2024.

Anwar termed Trump’s tariff pause a "temporary reprieve".

Anwar also said that he is glad that ASEAN leaders he has spoken to agreed that the bloc must work together to present a more cohesive and coherent stance both internally and in its engagement with external partners, including the US.

While ASEAN has encountered some limitations and it has had to deal with the sensitivities of neighbours, the bloc has been an “extremely successful regional collaboration” and is an exception among other groupings, Anwar added.

“I'm not denying the fact that sometimes we have some minor issues here and there, but never to the extent of having so much distrust and sense of discord when we're in a meeting. So I think we should work on that,” he said, adding that the consensus was that it always needed to do more as a bloc.

ASEAN had said earlier on Thursday in a statement that it would not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the swathe of tariffs imposed by the US, though it stated its concerns.

The grouping of Southeast Asian nations said it was their common intention to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns.

“Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship. In that spirit, ASEAN commits to not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the US tariffs,” it said in its statement.