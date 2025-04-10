Xi Jinping’s Southeast Asian tour: Strategic ‘charm offensive’ amid US tariff war but pitfalls ahead

Xi will visit Malaysia from Apr 15 to Apr 17 and is also expected to visit Vietnam and Cambodia - marking his first overseas trip of the year and his first to Southeast Asia since a state visit to Vietnam in December 2023.

Earlier this week, he pledged to strengthen strategic ties with neighbouring nations by “appropriately” managing differences and enhanced supply chain ties.

But Lim said Xi's visit and the reception extended to him by host countries “may be more measured”. Overreaching by both sides could disrupt broader efforts given that some ASEAN nations are still engaged in ongoing negotiations with Washington.

Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia are “likely to be very careful with their statements and not offend either side”, and will keep statements “broad and general rather than bold” to reflect ASEAN’s collective ideas, Lim said.

He added that Malaysia and Vietnam are likely to be “especially cautious” of the optics (of hosting Xi at this time), due to ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington.

“These negotiations are complex and sensitive, especially given Trump’s unpredictability,” Lim told CNA. “Both countries will be careful not to jeopardise ongoing talks with Washington while welcoming China’s top leader.”

Regional observers previously anticipated that Xi is likely to step up outreach efforts in Southeast Asia in 2025.

His upcoming three-nation tour of Southeast Asia will be his first of such scale since 2013 shortly after taking office, said Lye Liang Fook, an associate senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Writing in an online commentary published on Jan 9, Lye noted that Xi has made 10 visits to the region since 2013.

Lye also noted that Xi’s previous Southeast Asia visits typically included no more than two countries and were often timed alongside major global summits happening such as his state visit to Thailand in 2022 following the G20 summit in Bali.

The only occasions he visited Southeast Asia solely for bilateral state visits were Cambodia in October 2016, Myanmar in January 2020 and Vietnam in December 2023, Lye said.