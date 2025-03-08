Rebuffing ‘might is right’: China seeking to score points at the US’ expense, but could it backfire?

BEIJING: China’s latest pitch for major powers to rebuff a “might is right” approach and be globally responsible is carefully crafted to win over countries by portraying itself as a benign, international player, say analysts.

Observers note that Beijing could very well carve out some gains in the short run, especially as the United States under Donald Trump edges towards expansionism and unilateralism under its “America First” banner, isolating some of its closest allies.

“In the current context, the messaging that China is trying to show is that … China is making active contributions, and this message of China shouldering its responsibility stands in contrast to the actions of another state,” analyst Hoo Tiang Boon from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) told CNA.

The associate professor at the School of Social Sciences added that it's easier for China now to sell this message when the US is now being accused of undermining the very order that it helped to create.

Since taking office on Jan 20, Trump has pulled the US out of international outfits like the World Health Organization and United Nations Human Rights Council while enacting a funding freeze on US foreign assistance.

But whether this momentum can be maintained is another matter, analysts caution. It could even backfire if China, a major power in its own right, is not seen as walking the talk, especially in the wake of precedents.

“LAW OF THE JUNGLE”

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi made the case for major powers to be responsible during a 90-minute news conference on the sidelines of the Two Sessions on Friday (Mar 7).

In a veiled reference to the US, Wang warned that if big countries operate on a “might is right” basis, the world order would be much worse for it.