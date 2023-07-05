Commentary: The Global South is on the rise - but what exactly is it?

BOSTON, Massachusetts: The unwillingness of many leading countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America to stand with the North Atlantic Organization (NATO) over the war in Ukraine has brought to the fore once again the term “Global South”.

“Why does so much of the Global South support Russia?” inquired one recent headline; “Ukraine courts ‘Global South’ in push to challenge Russia,” declared another.

But what is meant by that term and why has it gained currency in recent years?

The Global South refers to various countries around the world that are sometimes described as “developing”, “less developed” or “underdeveloped”. Many of these countries - although by no means all - are in the Southern Hemisphere, largely in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In general, they are poorer, have higher levels of income inequality, and suffer lower life expectancy and harsher living conditions than countries in the Global North - that is, richer nations that are located mostly in North America and Europe, with some additions in Oceania and elsewhere.

GOING BEYOND THE THIRD WORLD

The term Global South appears to have been first used in 1969 by political activist Carl Oglesby. Writing in the liberal Catholic magazine Commonweal, Oglesby argued that the war in Vietnam was the culmination of a history of northern “dominance over the global south”.

But it was only after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union - which marked the end of the so-called “Second World” - that the term gained momentum.