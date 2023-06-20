Commentary: If the 21st century is to be Asia’s century, more attention must be paid to rural communities

SEOUL: In April, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned diplomats about the severe lack of progress in global efforts to end poverty and hunger, fight inequalities, and tackle climate change.

“Unless we act now, the 2030 Agenda will become an epitaph for a world that might have been,” Mr Guterres said.

There are 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) with 169 targets - of which all UN member states have committed to support - but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating “triple crisis” of climate, biodiversity and pollution, amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have hindered progress, he said.

As a result, just 12 per cent of the SDG targets are on track, while progress on 50 per cent is weak and insufficient to meet the 2030 deadline.

Worst still, extreme poverty is higher than in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, and hunger is back at 2005 levels. These sober statistics should be a wake-up call for the international community to do more. But how can we improve this dire situation given the increasing pressure on cities?

ASIA’S CENTURY OF GROWTH AT RISK

The 21st century has been said to be Asia’s century of growth. China has become a major growth engine, India is steadily making strides as an economic powerhouse, and Southeast Asian nations, notably Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, are also growing at a rapid pace.

By 2050, Asia is expected to account for more than half of global GDP.

One of the most profound drivers of change has been urbanisation. In the last couple of decades, millions of people migrated from rural areas to cities in the hope of a better life. In 2020, 51 per cent of Asia’s population lived in urban areas, up from less than 20 per cent in 1950.