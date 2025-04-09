Xi says China to strengthen ties with neighbours, in first public speech amid US trade war escalation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to strengthen strategic bonds with neighbouring nations by “appropriately” managing differences and enhanced supply chain ties.

His remarks, which were delivered at a two-day central neighbours work conference that wrapped up on Wednesday (Apr 9), marked the Chinese leader’s first public speech since the escalation of a trade war between Beijing and Washington.

During the high-profile gathering, Xi said that “building a community of a shared future” will prioritise China’s diplomacy with its neighbouring countries.

China’s relations with its neighbours were “at the best level they have been in modern history”, a release from the official Xinhua news agency stated on Wednesday.

“At the same time, (we) are entering a pivotal stage deeply intertwined with shifts in regional dynamics and global developments,” the statement read.

The conference marked the first dedicated session held by China’s top leadership on neighbourhood diplomacy since 2013.

It was the latest sign of the growing focus that China’s decision makers have placed on relations with other Asia nations - which Beijing characterised in 2023 as “always at the top of the country’s overall diplomatic agenda” – amid the increasingly fierce strategic competition with the United States.

China also pledged to consolidate strategic mutual trust, support regional nations in steadily pursuing their own development paths, and properly manage differences, according to Xinhua. Beijing also called for deepening economic integration by boosting connectivity and strengthening industrial and supply chain cooperation.