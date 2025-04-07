China holds military drills at newly expanded Cambodian naval base
Chinese military vessels have been rotating through Ream in the Cambodian province of Sihanoukville since a Beijing-funded upgrade kicked off in June 2022.
BEIJING: China and Cambodia on Sunday (Apr 6) held joint military exercises at a newly expanded naval base on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, a facility the United States worries could become a military outpost for the Chinese.
Conducted one day after the expanded Ream Naval Base was inaugurated, warships from both countries conducted drills including formation manoeuvring, China Central Television (CCTV) reported late on Sunday.
In the future, such exercises will most likely become more frequent, involving not only naval but also land and air elements, and would help "safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea", China's state-run Global Times reported, citing Chinese military experts.
The upgrade came after Cambodia demolished a US-built facility at the base in Sihanoukville in 2020, having declined Washington's offer to repair it.
Cambodia has repeatedly denied reports of a clandestine deal with China to station its forces at the base, and said that it is open to hosting military vessels from other countries.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and a delegation of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) attended the inauguration ceremony on Saturday of the expanded base, which now includes a new pier that could host larger vessels, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.
In a speech during Saturday's official inauguration ceremony, Hun Manet said there was "nothing to hide".
"We hold the live inauguration today because we want both Cambodian people, and people and all forces around the world to stop casting doubt about it," Hun Manet said, adding that "Cambodia welcomed all friends to hold joint exercises in the Ream base".
"We have nothing to hide at all."
He also promised that the new and improved facility would not be for Beijing's "exclusive" use and ships from other countries would be allowed to dock.
Hun Manet also confirmed a highly-speculated visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Cambodia later this month.
Cambodia has long been one of China's staunchest allies in Southeast Asia, and Beijing has extended its influence over Phnom Penh in recent years.
Under former leader Hun Sen, China poured billions of dollars into infrastructure investments, while Washington's relationship with Phnom Penh has deteriorated in recent years.
Also present at Saturday's ceremony was senior Chinese military official Cao Qingfeng, who said the port symbolised the "iron-clad friendship" between China and Cambodia and would "inject new momentum into regional security".
The base will be used for joint military exercises, including the annual Golden Dragon drills in May, Cao added.