Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat: New Johor SEZ deal guns for global investments, 20,000 skilled jobs in 5 years

KUALA LUMPUR: A Special Economic Zone in Johor jointly run by Malaysia and Singapore will gun for global investments, with both countries setting sights on the creation of 20,000 skilled jobs in the first five years.

The target is to facilitate the expansion of 50 projects in the first five years and hit 100 projects in the first 10 years.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong witnessed the exchange of an agreement on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) at the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya on Tuesday (Jan 7).

Malaysia’s Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli told reporters in a briefing last Friday where he revealed the SEZ's targets in number of projects and job creation, that the JS-SEZ agreement lays out funding obligations for both countries, with Malaysia providing funding for infrastructure and Singapore providing funding to facilitate investments.

The JS-SEZ will also operate on a “project-by-project” basis, Mr Rafizi said, meaning infrastructure will be built as projects and investments are agreed as opposed to the conventional arrangement of building infrastructure before attracting investments.

“It's a lot quicker because then investors have that flexibility to identify which area they think is best suited for their operations, rather than the traditional mode of you can only go there because that's the only place that the government has invested (in) for infrastructure and so on,” he said.