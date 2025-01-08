Johor-Singapore SEZ: ‘Build-as-they-invest’ model prudent but businesses raise concerns over infrastructure delays, red tape

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia’s blueprint to develop infrastructure for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) on a project-by-project basis is a pragmatic and cautious move, keeping in mind the country’s debt and its other pressing priorities, analysts told CNA.

But some business leaders have expressed concerns that this phased approach could lead to delays in infrastructure completion, potentially disrupting investors' operations and their expansion plans. They also raised concerns that the model could add red tape and lengthen bureaucratic processes.

Their comments come on the back of the exchange of agreement on the JS-SEZ that was witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya on Tuesday (Jan 7).

Malaysia’s Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli had told reporters in a briefing last Friday that the JS-SEZ agreement lays out funding obligations for both countries, with Malaysia providing funding for infrastructure and Singapore providing funding to facilitate investments.

The JS-SEZ will also operate on a “project-by-project” basis, Rafizi said, meaning infrastructure will be built as projects and investments are agreed as opposed to the conventional arrangement of building infrastructure before attracting investments.

“It's a lot quicker because then investors have that flexibility to identify which area they think is best suited for their operations, rather than the traditional mode of you can only go there because that's the only place that the government has invested (in) for infrastructure and so on,” he said.