Interest rising among firms seeking to enter Johor-Singapore SEZ ahead of deal signing

SINGAPORE: Interest in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) among businesses has grown by up to 25 per cent, ahead of a joint agreement to be signed on Tuesday (Jan 7).

Banking and legal consultants told CNA they have seen a jump in the number of firms seeking advice to enter the SEZ, which aims to boost cross-border economic connectivity between Singapore and Malaysia.

Companies are keeping a close watch on developments, especially as the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Putrajaya - where the signing of the deal is set to take place - was postponed from last month.

A memorandum of understanding was inked in January last year between both countries to develop a framework for a legally binding agreement on the SEZ.

SAVING ON COSTS

Companies in the food manufacturing and logistics industries said they hope to save costs and access new markets through the zone.

Some of the initiatives previously mooted include tax and regulatory incentives, which will make it easier for businesses to either expand into Malaysia or build their existing presence there.