Singapore live

Live: PM Wong's National Day Rally 2025
live Singapore

Live: PM Wong's National Day Rally 2025

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will begin his speech in Malay at 6.45pm, followed by Mandarin. The English speech starts at 8pm. 

17 Aug 2025 05:30PM
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Sunday evening (Aug 17) from the Institute of Technical Education’s Ang Mo Kio campus.

Often described as the most important political address of the year, the rally is expected to outline key policy directions and address challenges facing Singapore in the coming years.

The speeches in Malay and Mandarin will begin at 6.45pm, followed by the English address at 8pm.

