NDR 2025: New Islamic college to be located next to SUSS in Rochor, feature shared facilities

SINGAPORE: The upcoming Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) will be located next to the new Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) campus in Rochor, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Sunday (Aug 17).

Students at the college will be able to take SUSS courses as part of their studies, and both institutions will also share facilities, he said in his Malay National Day Rally speech at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

“This way, students from both institutions can better interact with one another, enriching their campus lives,” he added.

Mr Wong said the SCIS “will have its own campus” at the former site and vicinity of Rochor Centre, next to the site of the SUSS campus slated to be ready by mid-2030s.

“SCIS and SUSS will be housed in their own buildings, which will reflect their own unique identity and purpose,” said Mr Wong.

He did not say when the new campus is slated to be completed.