New Islamic college to offer full-time undergraduate degree programme

SINGAPORE: The new Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) will offer a full-time undergraduate degree programme allowing students to major in either Islamic Studies or Social Sciences, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 10).

The four-year degree programme will allow students to gain a foundation of knowledge to qualify as asatizah, or religious teacher, as well as practical skills to pursue careers in religious and adjacent sectors such as social work, Mr Wong said at a forum to mark the fifth anniversary of M3.

M3 is a tie-up between three community institutions – Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.

Mr Wong first announced the set-up of a new Islamic college in his National Day Rally address in August.

Sharing more details on Sunday, he said: “The SCIS will strengthen our capabilities to nurture and groom a pipeline of future asatizah.

“We want them to have the knowledge and skills to provide religious guidance for our Muslim communities, but to also have an understanding of religion that’s contextualised for living in a diverse, multicultural society like Singapore, and to guide our Muslims in responding confidently to issues of the modern world.”

Mr Wong added that this is important for Singapore and that this will help to “continue to further strengthen trust” between the Malay/Muslim and other communities.

The new Islamic college will partner local and international institutions to develop and deliver its degree programme.

For the social sciences pathway, it will team up with the Singapore University of Social Sciences, while the Islamic Studies programme will be done in partnership with the Dar al-Ifta in Egypt, the University of Jordan and Al-Qarawiyyin in Morocco.

Mr Wong said leaders of these institutions and other universities like Al-Azhar in Egypt have given their support and will sit on the advisory panel of Singapore’s new Islamic college.

He added that MUIS, with the government’s support, has put in place the governance structures for the SCIS.

A steering committee to oversee the planning process and outline the future development of the upcoming Islamic college will also be formed. Singapore’s top Islamic leader, Mufti Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, will head the steering committee.

“Mufti is respected and held in high regard by the Malay-Muslim community,” said Mr Wong, adding that Dr Nazirudin is academically trained in both Islamic and Social Sciences, and is also a champion for progressive Islamic thought and practices.

“I am confident that the college will benefit from Mufti’s leadership,” the Prime Minister said.