NDR 2025: New government-funded traineeship scheme for graduates to tackle job concerns

SINGAPORE: Singapore will launch a government-funded traineeship programme for graduates concerned about their job prospects amid economic uncertainty.

It will provide training opportunities for graduates from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnics and universities, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17).

The scheme will kick off with a "more focused rollout" and will be scaled up if the economy worsens, Mr Wong told an audience at the ITE headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

He did not give further specifics but said the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce would share more details soon.

