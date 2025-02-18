Budget 2025: Parents having their third child or more to get up to S$16,000 in extra support

SINGAPORE: For each third and subsequent child born from Tuesday (Feb 18), Singaporean parents will receive up to S$16,000 (US$11,900) more in financial support under a new scheme for large families, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Speaking during his Budget 2025 speech in parliament, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said: “Couples with more children often worry about additional costs, because the demands grow with each additional child.”

The new Large Families Scheme will support married couples who have or aspire to have three or more children, he added.

This applies to parents who have remarried and are caring for three or more children from previous or current marriages, said the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The government expects to spend about S$80 million on the initiative each year, according to NPTD.

Parents will receive a S$5,000 Large Family MediSave grant for each third and subsequent Singapore citizen born from Tuesday, said Mr Wong.

The grant will be credited into the mother’s MediSave account, and can be used to offset either her pregnancy and delivery expenses, or family members’ healthcare expenses.