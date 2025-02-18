Snap Insight: Why Budget 2025 is making it more affordable to have larger families

SINGAPORE: For those who have or aspire to have three or more children, the new Large Families Scheme will be welcome news.

In his Budget 2025 speech on Tuesday (Feb 18), Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced up to S$16,000 (US$11,900) in extra support for each third or subsequent child.

Parents will see support in three components. First, third or subsequent newborn Singaporean citizens will receive S$10,000 in their Child Development Account (CDA) with a doubled First Step grant. Second, mothers will receive S$5,000 as a MediSave grant for each third and subsequent child which can be used to pay for pregnancy and delivery costs. Finally, large families will receive S$1,000 in LifeSG credits for each third and subsequent child in each year of their first six birthdays.

Together with the current Baby Bonus Scheme, the Large Families Scheme is aimed at making bigger families more affordable, from additional defraying of maternity and delivery expenses, grocery and other expenditures on newborns, and health and preschool bills.