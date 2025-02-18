Budget 2025: 6 things families and individuals can look forward to

SINGAPORE: "A budget for all Singaporeans" – that was how Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described Budget 2025, which was announced on Tuesday (Feb 18).

"Every Singaporean is supported from birth to old age, with more support given to those with less. No one is left behind," said Mr Wong, who is also finance minister.

From cost-of-living support to more help for those with children, here are six key takeaways for families and individuals.

1. SG60 giveaway

To mark 60 years of nationhood, every Singaporean aged 21 and older will get S$600 (US$450) in SG60 vouchers. Seniors aged 60 and above will receive an additional S$200.

The vouchers will be given out in July and expire on Dec 31, 2026. They can be used at participating supermarkets, as well as heartland merchants and hawkers.

The SG60 package further includes a personal income tax rebate of 60 per cent for the 2025 year of assessment.

Babies born this year will also receive a special gift – an initiative first announced by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah in November last year.

Separately, a new SG Culture pass will give Singaporeans aged 18 and above S$100 in credits for cultural performances, museum exhibitions and more.

These credits expire at the end of 2028.