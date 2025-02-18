Budget 2025: Singaporeans to get up to S$800 in SG60 cash vouchers, income tax rebate capped at S$200

SINGAPORE: Singapore citizens aged 21 and up will receive cash vouchers of up to S$800 (US$600) each to mark the country's 60th birthday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (Feb 18).

As part of an SG60 package, there will also be a personal income tax rebate of 60 per cent for the 2025 year of assessment, along with a baby gift for newborns this year, he said during his Budget 2025 speech.

The package aims to "recognise the contributions of all Singaporeans, and to share the benefits of our nation's progress", said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

The SG60 vouchers alone are expected to cost the government S$2.02 billion in this financial year.

Each Singaporean adult will get S$600, while seniors aged 60 and above will receive an additional S$200.

The vouchers will be disbursed in July and expire on Dec 31, 2026. They will benefit about 3 million citizens.

"Seniors will claim first, and the rest later," said Mr Wong.

Similar to the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, they can be claimed digitally and used at participating supermarkets and heartland merchants and hawkers.

The SG60 package also includes a personal income tax rebate of 60 per cent, capped at S$200, so that it mostly benefits middle-income workers, said Mr Wong.

And Singaporean babies born this year will receive an SG60 Baby Gift - an initiative first announced by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah in November last year.