Snap Insight: How to view Budget 2025 - it's not about goodies and freebies

BUDGET SPREAD

Let’s look at the specific area of direct transfers to individuals for defraying living costs and upgrading job skills.

A most noteworthy goodie this Budget is probably the SG60 cash vouchers. All Singaporeans over 21 years of age will receive S$600 in these vouchers, while those over 60 will receive S$800.

The SG60 vouchers work the same way as the earlier Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at participating supermarkets as well as merchants and hawkers. For Budget 2025 itself, every Singaporean household will receive S$800 in CDC vouchers.

In addition, eligible HDB households will receive up to S$760 in U-Save rebates for utility expenses. The amount now is double that of such rebates regularly provided.

Each Singaporean child aged 12 and below will also receive S$500 in LifeSG credits, which can be used by their parents for expenses such as groceries, utilities and pharmacy items.

For skills upgrading, the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme already supports mid-career Singaporeans where those aged 40 and above receive S$4,000 in credits. Those applying for selected full-time courses may get a training allowance of up to S$3,000 per month, and receive up to 24 months of allowances or up to S$72,000.

For this Budget, the training provision is extended to part-time courses. Workers will get a fixed allowance of S$300 a month to help defray their learning expenses.