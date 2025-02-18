Budget 2025: 'Considerable' uncertainty about Singapore government revenues in coming years, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: There is still "considerable" uncertainty about how the Singapore government’s revenues will change in the coming decades, but the country's fiscal position is expected to be roughly balanced until 2030, said Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 18).

He said this in his Budget 2025 speech, while also noting a significant increase in corporate income tax revenue in the last two years.

The government collected S$30.9 billion (US$23 billion) from corporate income taxes in 2024, up 10.2 per cent compared with the estimated figure.

Corporate income taxes used to make up around 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), but are expected to reach 4.1 per cent of GDP in the financial year 2024.

“This is an unexpected change,” said Mr Wong. “Corporate income tax is now the single largest contributor to total revenue, larger than even the net investment returns contribution.”

Part of the reason is industry-specific cyclical factors in finance and wholesale trade, he added. It could also be that multinational enterprises made different investment decisions as they sought stable and reliable centres like Singapore for more of their high-end activities, said Mr Wong.

But he cautioned it was too early to know if the increase in corporate income tax collection was a temporary or lasting trend.