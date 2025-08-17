NDR 2025: Singaporeans remain key priority as AI reshapes economy, says PM Wong
The five Community Development Councils will roll out a new initiative to better match jobseekers with available roles, the prime minister announced.
SINGAPORE: Amid concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong assured Singaporeans that they remain the central focus of the country's economic strategy.
“Singaporeans will always be at the centre of everything we do,” he said during his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 17).
Acknowledging that technology will lead to some roles evolving and others disappearing, Mr Wong said new jobs will also emerge.
To help Singaporeans seize new job opportunities, he announced a new job-matching initiative to be led by the five Community Development Councils (CDCs), which will help connect jobseekers with vacancies.
He noted that while previous waves of technological change improved job quality and pay, many now fear AI may replace entire occupations.
“I understand these concerns, and I assure you: even as we embrace Al and technology, we will not lose sight of our key priority.”
Mr Wong stressed that innovation and technology are vital to raising productivity and improving lives in a sustainable way.
Singapore has invested in research and development for over two decades, including an early bet on biomedical sciences that proved valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are applying the same long-term approach to other frontier technologies,” he said, highlighting quantum computing as an example.
Beyond cutting-edge research, Mr Wong said it is important for new technologies to be adopted across the wider economy.
Recalling the nationwide computerisation drive in the 1980s, he said students were exposed to computers in schools and community centres, while workers received training.
“With each new wave of technology, we adapted. We upgraded. We lifted our whole country up,” he said.
ERA OF AI
The world is now entering an era shaped by artificial intelligence – what Mr Wong called the “defining technology of our time”. He noted that AI is progressing rapidly and will transform how people live, work and interact.
AI is already being deployed across industries. The civil service uses it to transcribe and summarise calls. Tuas Port is highly automated, and Changi Airport is exploring automation for baggage handling and airside operations.
American multinational corporation GE Vernova has a high-tech facility in Singapore that uses AI to detect anomalies in turbine components so that repair works can be carried out. Local firms such as Q&M Dental are also using AI to help dentists analyse X-rays.
“There are many, many more possibilities,” said Mr Wong. “We will equip and empower every enterprise, especially our SMEs to harness Al effectively, and sharpen their competitive edge.”
SUPPORT FOR WORKERS
Singapore will not rush to adopt technology without ensuring support for workers, Mr Wong said. The government will work closely with unions and workers to redesign jobs and empower employees.
“Ultimately, our economic strategy is about jobs, jobs and jobs – that's our number one priority,” he said.
To that end, a new job-matching initiative will be launched at the town level by the five CDCs. With their local networks of merchants, SMEs and community partners, they are well-placed to match jobseekers with vacancies – especially those who prefer to work closer to home.
The mayors will share more details on the scheme soon, he added.
A SkillsFuture Level Up programme for those 40 and older was also introduced last year, Mr Wong said.
Under the programme, eligible mid-career workers receive S$4,000 (US$3,100) in SkillsFuture credits and training allowances of up to S$3,000 a month for those who take time off from work to study full-time.
As announced in his Budget 2025 speech, part of the training allowance can be claimed for part-time courses. Course offerings will also be expanded to include programmes by private providers and industry leaders, in addition to institutes of higher learning.
Singapore must continue building a dynamic economy that creates good jobs and better lives for all Singaporeans, said Mr Wong.
“We may not be able to match other countries in size or scale. But we will stay ahead in ideas, in innovation, and in our collective will to move forward – together as one united people.”