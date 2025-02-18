Budget 2025: S$300 monthly allowance for mid-career workers taking up part-time courses

SUPPORT FOR INSTITUTES OF HIGHER LEARNING

Recognising the role of institutes for higher learning in lifelong education, Mr Wong said the Singapore Universities Trust will be extended by 10 years to support fundraising efforts by newer autonomous universities, such as the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and the Singapore Institute of Technology.

The trust was launched in 2010 to provide matching grants for donations over 20 years to support autonomous universities in building up their endowment funds.



The government will also support SUSS in developing a new city campus. It was previously reported that the country’s sixth university, which currently operates out of rented premises, was in talks with the government for a centrally located campus that it can call its own.

“This will enable SUSS to champion lifelong learning and deliver programmes with a strong social emphasis at an accessible location in the city for learners of all ages,” said Mr Wong on Tuesday.

HELPING ENTERPRISES TO TRANSFORM THEIR WORKFORCE

To help businesses upskill their workforce, new and improved schemes will be introduced.

The SkillsFuture Workforce Development Grant will consolidate existing schemes administered by Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore. Apart from simplifying the application process for companies, the new grant will provide up to 70 per cent funding support for job redesign activities.



The SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit scheme, which helps employers defray out-of-pocket costs for enterprise and workforce transformation, will be revamped. Currently, companies must pay upfront for staff training and seek reimbursement. Some companies are also not aware of the scheme and how it can be used, said Mr Wong.

The scheme will be redesigned to work like “an online wallet”, allowing companies to check their credit balance and immediately offset eligible workforce transformation costs.

Businesses with at least three resident employees will get an additional S$10,000 in credits from the second half of 2026, valid for three years. Existing credits, originally set to expire this June, will be extended until the new credits are made available.