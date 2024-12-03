Commentary: If you’ve never touched your SkillsFuture credits, it’s time to start

OBSTACLES TO LEARNING

Just 10 to 15 years ago, professional development was confined to structured on-the-job training sessions and company-provided programmes.

Today, the responsibility for professional learning has increasingly shifted to be placed in the hands of individuals, which can be daunting to navigate while juggling a full-time job and personal commitments.

Recent LinkedIn data shows that while many companies actively promote a culture of learning, working professionals often find it tough to fully take advantage of such opportunities.

Common challenges cited by professionals in Singapore include exhaustion or burnout from a busy work schedule (44 per cent), time constraints due to family responsibilities and/or other personal commitments (37 per cent) and the lack of motivation or discipline to set aside time (32 per cent).

Most of these were obstacles for me too, but I had to quickly learn to overcome them following a drastic career shift in 2012 – a leap from consulting to marketing that demanded equipping myself with core digital marketing skills to succeed.

I had to become more deliberate and strategic about my learning, going beyond on-the-job programmes and investing in self-directed opportunities such as mentorship and upskilling through online platforms.

To me, this was (and still is) twofold: How can I build more technical hard skills related to my current role, while honing soft skills related to leadership, communication and critical thinking?

In my current position, I often find myself leveraging transferable skills that I picked up from these endeavours.

It’s easy to put learning on the back burner, focusing instead on immediate projects and business goals. However, upskilling and intentional learning is no longer just about keeping up; it's about futureproofing ourselves.

We must think about how it equips us to excel in our current roles, but also to build our foundation for long-term relevance and adaptability.