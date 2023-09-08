8 in 10 eligible Singaporeans aged under 30 yet to use SkillsFuture credits
Across all ages, seven in 10 people have not used the SkillsFuture Credit since the scheme was started in 2015.
SINGAPORE: About eight in 10 eligible Singaporeans aged under 30 have yet to use their SkillsFuture credits to upskill.
The segment accounts for the lowest take-up rate among all age groups.
WIDE RANGE OF SKILLS-RELATED COURSES
All Singaporeans aged 25 and above can use the scheme to pay for a wide range of approved skills-related courses.
“Those who have just graduated and just entered the workforce, they are very eager to put into practice what they have learned and so on,” said SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) chief executive Tan Kok Yam.
“So I think it's natural that those who are 25 to 29 activate their SkillsFuture Credit less. But we also want them to sort of internalise and be on board with this whole idea of upskilling, that at some point what they have learnt in the university or polytechnic wouldn't be enough.”
Data from SSG showed that only 16.8 per cent of eligible Singaporeans under the age of 30 have used their SkillsFuture credits, and about 26.4 per cent of those aged 60 and above have done so.
Other age brackets registered higher utilisation of the credits, at more than 35 per cent. Of the eligible individuals aged between 30 and 39, for instance, 38.8 per cent have utilised their credits.
Some young Singaporeans told CNA that they have just graduated and would have some relevant skills for their roles, while others said there is still a need to prioritise upgrading.
“It really depends on what each individual prioritises and if they're able to take night classes after work, then maybe there's something that is possible for them,” said a 28-year-old.
MAKING LEARNING FLEXIBLE AND ACCESSIBLE
SSG is urging more to take up courses, as it continues to look at how to make learning flexible and more accessible.
TINTO sous chef Shaun Ng, 30, is among the Singaporeans who have addressed his skill gaps through a culinary arts course. His role requires skills vastly different from what he acquired when he pursued a diploma in environmental science.
The cost of the culinary course was offset by his SkillsFuture credits and government subsidies.
“Without the SkillsFuture credits, it will greatly affect my decision to take on the course,” said Mr Ng, adding that the transition to his current role was seamless.
“I don't really like to be deskbound. I like to be more hands on.”
Similarly, 62-year-old Spencer Tay used his SkillsFuture credits to aid his career transition from the metal finishing industry into healthcare.
"Actually, I planned this before I reached the age of 55,” said Mr Tay, a senior operating theatre technician associate at the Singapore General Hospital.
“At age 55, my point is that I want to get away from my previous job and look into something that is not as pressurising as my previous job.”
ACCESSING UPSKILLING OPPORTUNITIES
SSG is working to make it easier for Singaporeans to access upskilling opportunities.
“Often, you hear that there's just too many courses to choose from,” said SSG’s Mr Tan.
“So we have done quite a bit of work on our website and we continue to do so, to make sure that at least the digital touch point is one that can help guide people to the courses that they need.”
Other measures include allowing for more flexible training options such as hybrid arrangements and online learning.
Observers, however, are not worried that only some eligible young Singaporeans are using their SkillsFuture credits.
“If we look at the group between 25 (and) 29 years of age, I would think that as they come out into the workforce and deal with the rigours of working life, they may not have the time yet to make use of their SkillsFuture credits,” said human resources practitioner Jessene Lim.
There may also be some companies that are “very willing” to invest in fresh graduates and pay for their training, she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Thursday (Sep 7).
“So they may not have a need to use their SkillsFuture credits as of yet.”
Ms Lim, who is the course chair for the diploma in human resource management with psychology at Singapore Polytechnic, said: “I think constant learning is something that we all have to do.
“When something new comes up, we make sure that we are ahead of the curve. That's the only way we can remain competitive.”