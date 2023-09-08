8 in 10 eligible Singaporeans aged under 30 yet to use SkillsFuture credits

WIDE RANGE OF SKILLS-RELATED COURSES

All Singaporeans aged 25 and above can use the scheme to pay for a wide range of approved skills-related courses.

“Those who have just graduated and just entered the workforce, they are very eager to put into practice what they have learned and so on,” said SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) chief executive Tan Kok Yam.

“So I think it's natural that those who are 25 to 29 activate their SkillsFuture Credit less. But we also want them to sort of internalise and be on board with this whole idea of upskilling, that at some point what they have learnt in the university or polytechnic wouldn't be enough.”

Data from SSG showed that only 16.8 per cent of eligible Singaporeans under the age of 30 have used their SkillsFuture credits, and about 26.4 per cent of those aged 60 and above have done so.