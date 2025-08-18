Snap Insight: Ageing well is a challenge Singaporeans must take on together

SINGAPORE: Age Well Neighbourhoods were one of the centrepiece initiatives in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s 2025 National Day Rally speech, dealing with the reality that Singapore is on the cusp of becoming a super-aged society. By 2026, 21 per cent of the population will likely be aged 65 and above.

Starting with Toa Payoh and one or two other areas where there are higher proportions of older residents, the Age Well Neighbourhoods initiative aims to deliver assisted living support and services to seniors where they live.

These services would include not just basic health check-ups but access to wellness and social activities such as kickboxing and carpentry workshops. For those requiring more assistance, they might access help with their daily living activities such as washing, eating and housekeeping.

Such services mirror those available in Community Care Apartments built by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in estates like Bukit Batok and Queenstown, but extended to more seniors who choose to remain in their own flats.