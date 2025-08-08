Commentary: As Singapore turns 60, what kind of society do we want to build?

CITIZENS AS CO-CREATORS IN POLICYMAKING

While initiatives such as feedback unit REACH have made strides in citizen engagement, the government could go beyond consulting citizens to regarding them as partners in policymaking processes.

This means involving them not only in giving feedback but in setting agendas, identifying problems and testing solutions. For example, expanding participatory budgeting at the town level on specific projects – following models in cities like New York, Chengdu and Sao Paulo – could empower residents to influence local spending and priorities, fostering a sense of rootedness and belonging.

Building on programmes like HDB’s Build-a-Playground, where residents contribute to designing neighbourhood playgrounds, citizens can also take greater roles in developing the estates they want to live in.

MULTI-STAKEHOLDER PARTNERSHIPS

Given the complexity of today’s challenges – climate change, misinformation and an ageing population – collaborative partnerships are needed now more than ever. These challenges require a multi-sector approach.

Governance could evolve to include businesses, civil society and academia working as equal partners. Each contributes unique strengths. Businesses bring innovation and resources, civil society offers advocacy and connections to communities, and academia provides research and facilitation.

Philanthropic organisations such as The Majurity Trust and Temasek Foundation support emerging non-profit groups, such as those dedicated to helping vulnerable youths. Academic institutions like the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) can serve as civic laboratories to test different citizen deliberation models, and community groups like M3 convene dialogues that bridge diverse stakeholders.