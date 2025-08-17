NDR 2025: Chinese community has contributed significantly to strong Singaporean identity, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The Chinese community has played a significant role in shaping a strong Singaporean identity, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Mandarin speech at the National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 17).

Recalling the community's contributions to nation-building, he cited its support for philanthropy, the founding of schools and welfare organisations that benefit Singaporeans of all races, and efforts to cultivate a sense of belonging.

"The Chinese community had taken it upon themselves to champion a local identity. This had a profound impact on the development of post-independent Singapore," he said.

"It not only enabled us to build confidence and pride in our own cultural identity, but also laid the groundwork for the Chinese community to support policies that fostered a multiracial and multicultural Singapore."

NURTURING COMMUNITY LEADERS

Mr Wong noted that Chinese Singaporeans today have a distinct identity, even when living abroad.

Recounting a recent visit to China, where he met with some Singaporeans, he said: "Chinese Singaporeans now have their own sense of identity. Even if they are miles away from Singapore, they never forget that they are Singaporeans."

Looking ahead, the government will deepen its partnership with the Chinese community, he said. This includes helping clan associations overcome challenges in leadership renewal and resource constraints.

"We will help them overcome these challenges and keep them vibrant, so that they can continue to contribute to society."

A new training programme will be launched to nurture the next generation of community leaders. The government will also support clan associations in helping new immigrants integrate into Singapore society.

The Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG), set up in 2000 to foster government-community ties, will continue to play a key role in these efforts. National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat was recently appointed as chairman of the group.

In a June meeting with clan associations, Mr Chee said that promoting integration would be a core focus of the CCLG, with the goal of expanding Singapore’s shared common space.