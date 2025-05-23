Chee Hong Tat to lead Chinese Community Liaison Group, succeeding Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has appointed National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat as chairman of the Chinese Community Liaison Group (CCLG) with effect from Friday (May 23).

He succeeds Law Minister Edwin Tong, who will continue to serve as the group's adviser.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, Mr Wong noted that Mr Chee has been a member of CCLG since 2015 and that he has been "actively involved with the Chinese community and regularly engages various segments, in particular the clans and business associations".

"I look forward to Hong Tat working closely with key Chinese community organisations to strengthen leadership renewal so that they can remain relevant and dynamic. I am confident that Hong Tat will continue the good work of CCLG and further deepen ties between the government and the Chinese community," he said.

Mr Wong also thanked Mr Tong for his contributions to CCLG since he assumed its chairmanship in November 2020, saying that he has done much to engage the Chinese community.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwin and CCLG members worked with key Chinese community organisations to identify innovative ways to maintain contact with the members of the Chinese community and provide support to vulnerable segments," said Mr Wong.

"Notably, Edwin also played a key role in successfully mediating the settlement between the Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan and Ngee Ann Kongsi over redevelopment plans for the historic Teochew Building."

Established in 2000, the CCLG aims to improve the government's relationship with Chinese community organisations and enhance cooperation among various Chinese community groups. It comprises office holders and members of parliament who work to regularly engage the Chinese community.

Among the group's other former chairs are Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.