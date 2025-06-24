Relationship between Singapore and China more important than before amid global turbulence: PM Wong
China is the first country Mr Wong is visiting outside of Southeast Asia after becoming Prime Minister, which reflects the close and steadfast partnership between both countries, he said.
BEIJING: The relationship between Singapore and China is more important than before in this time of global turbulence and uncertainty, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Jun 24).
Speaking at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Mr Wong said the two countries can work together to establish closer ties and cooperate on regional and multilateral platforms.
This will continue to strengthen multilateralism and the rules-based global order “for the benefit of all countries,” he added.
Mr Wong also noted that he decided to visit China as the first country outside of Southeast Asia.
This is his first visit to China as prime minister, and he last met Mr Xi on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting in November 2024.
“That reflects the close and steadfast partnership that exists between our two countries. It’s a relationship that is built on a deep level of mutual respect, trust and understanding,” said Mr Wong. “I look forward to building on the strong foundations established by my predecessors to continue building a close, good understanding and rapport with President Xi, to bring our two countries even closer together.”
In his remarks, Mr Xi also noted that China is the first country outside of Southeast Asia Mr Wong chose to visit after becoming prime minister.
“This shows that you attach great importance to China-Singapore relations,” he added.
Mr Xi also noted that 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China.
“Faced with the current international situation of intertwined changes and chaos, China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Singapore, tighten cooperation and work together to face challenges and bring more benefits to the people of both countries.”
Mr Wong met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday, and will also meet the chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji on this trip.
In Tianjin, the prime minister will attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting of New Champions, often referred to as Summer Davos, and take part in a dialogue session with WEF President Borge Brende.