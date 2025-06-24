Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Singapore

Relationship between Singapore and China more important than before amid global turbulence: PM Wong
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Relationship between Singapore and China more important than before amid global turbulence: PM Wong

China is the first country Mr Wong is visiting outside of Southeast Asia after becoming Prime Minister, which reflects the close and steadfast partnership between both countries, he said. 

Relationship between Singapore and China more important than before amid global turbulence: PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Xi Jinping, meet in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Jun 24, 2025. (Photo: MDDI)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Ang Hwee Min
Ang Hwee Min
24 Jun 2025 11:41AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2025 12:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: The relationship between Singapore and China is more important than before in this time of global turbulence and uncertainty, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Jun 24).

Speaking at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Mr Wong said the two countries can work together to establish closer ties and cooperate on regional and multilateral platforms. 

This will continue to strengthen multilateralism and the rules-based global order “for the benefit of all countries,” he added. 

Mr Wong also noted that he decided to visit China as the first country outside of Southeast Asia. 

This is his first visit to China as prime minister, and he last met Mr Xi on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting in November 2024. 

“That reflects the close and steadfast partnership that exists between our two countries. It’s a relationship that is built on a deep level of mutual respect, trust and understanding,” said Mr Wong. “I look forward to building on the strong foundations established by my predecessors to continue building a close, good understanding and rapport with President Xi, to bring our two countries even closer together.”

The Singapore and Chinese delegations, led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Xi Jinping, meet in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Jun 24, 2025. (Photo: MDDI)

In his remarks, Mr Xi also noted that China is the first country outside of Southeast Asia Mr Wong chose to visit after becoming prime minister. 

“This shows that you attach great importance to China-Singapore relations,” he added. 

Mr Xi also noted that 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China. 

“Faced with the current international situation of intertwined changes and chaos, China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Singapore, tighten cooperation and work together to face challenges and bring more benefits to the people of both countries.”

Mr Wong met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday, and will also meet the chairman of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji on this trip. 

In Tianjin, the prime minister will attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting of New Champions, often referred to as Summer Davos, and take part in a dialogue session with WEF President Borge Brende. 

Source: CNA/lh

Related Topics

China Lawrence Wong Xi Jinping
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement