New office towers and pedestrian mall in Bishan, 'destination park' in Orchard under URA draft master plan
A few government agencies are exploring the feasibility of relocating their offices to Bishan town centre when the area is redeveloped.
SINGAPORE: Bishan town centre could be redeveloped into a business and lifestyle hub with new office towers, a polyclinic and pedestrian mall, under the Draft Master Plan 2025 unveiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
The plan, released on Wednesday (Jun 25), also includes rejuvenation efforts on Orchard Road and in other parts of the city centre, such as an elevated pedestrian linkway connecting Dhoby Ghaut Green to Fort Canning Park.
The draft master plan is a statutory land use plan that outlines Singapore’s development priorities over the next 10 to 15 years. It is reviewed every five years.
Redevelopment plans for areas such as Bishan are part of a "decentralisation strategy" that has been in place since the early 1990s, by creating economic areas beyond the city centre and bringing jobs closer to homes.
The plan for Bishan town centre is to introduce new workplaces and amenities, along with pedestrian-friendly streets, public spaces and skyrise greenery that will be integrated with future developments.
National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said at the launch of an exhibition for the URA plan: "We are studying the introduction of new office space that could match the scale of Paya Lebar Central."
URA said that the government agencies are considering turning Bishan Place – located next to Junction 8 shopping centre and the bus interchange – into a "landscaped pedestrian mall".
More amenities are also being studied, including a new polyclinic and a potential hawker centre integrated with an upgraded bus interchange with air-conditioned waiting areas.
Selected government agencies are exploring the feasibility of relocating their offices to Bishan town centre, URA added without providing further details.
NEW PARK IN CITY CENTRE
In the city centre, URA is planning a new "destination park" by merging Istana Park and Dhoby Ghaut Green with a 500m stretch of Orchard Road. A pedestrian bridge will connect this area to Fort Canning Park.
"When implemented, these enhancements will create a refreshed and well-connected green space offering visitors a family-friendly area to gather in the city centre," URA said.
In the central business district, Raffles Place Park, located above the MRT station, will be redeveloped by 2028 into a more accessible and green public space.
Over at Marina Bay, new plans include a wellness destination and recreational spaces such as the previously announced NS Square and the expansion of Marina Bay Sands integrated resort that would feature a fourth tower and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena to boost Singapore’s capacity to host international events.
The government also intends to set up a new industrial estate in Seletar East for “high value-added industries” such as wafer fabrication.
URA said that environmental studies would be carried out to ensure that the 138-hectare site, situated between Punggol Town and Seletar Aerospace Park, is developed in a sensitive manner.
Mr Chee said that the government would relook the way it plans its economic areas by moving from "mono-use zones" to mixed-use districts that offer flexibility for businesses and better amenities for workers.
"URA is working with JTC to review the industrial land use zoning guidelines to better respond to evolving business needs, by providing greater flexibility in allowable uses on industrial land," he added.
"These moves will benefit businesses and enhance Singapore's economic competitiveness, and we will share more details when ready."