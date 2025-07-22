Commentary: As Singapore builds up, can it hold on to its memories?
What are identity corridors? And how can they help foster Singapore’s national and urban identity? Woo Jun Jie of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy weighs in.
SINGAPORE: When the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched its draft master plan last month, most of the conversation focused on how many new homes would be built – at least 80,000 in more than 10 new neighbourhoods over the next 10 to 15 years.
It's not surprising. In land-scarce Singapore, housing is one of the most talked about and debated topics.
But tucked away in the 47-point media release and stack of annexes was a concept for several so-called “identity corridors” that were first introduced in URA’s Long-Term Plan Review in 2022.
What are identity corridors? And how can they help foster Singapore’s national and urban identity?
CITIES REPRESENT SOCIAL IDENTITY
In their 2013 book The Spirit of Cities: Why the Identity of a City Matters in a Global Age, political scientists Daniel A Bell and Avner de-Shalit argue that every city expresses a set of distinctive values or ethos.
In that book, Singapore is strongly associated with the ethos of nation-building. This too, is hardly surprising.
Singapore’s position as a thriving and liveable global city today is very much an outcome of our nation-building efforts. The outcome of these efforts is clear. The IMD World Competitiveness Index 2025 ranks us as the second most competitive economy in the world.
But this progress comes with big changes. As Singapore’s economy grew rapidly, so too did the changes in its urban landscape. The kampungs that dotted our island made way for high-rise public housing with cleaner and more modern living conditions. The old National Library building, much-beloved by students and readers of that era, gave way for the Fort Canning Tunnel.
In some instances, brand new spaces were created to cater to our socio-economic needs. For instance, the Marina Bay district was developed as an extension of the Central Business District (CBD), which had become increasingly crowded as global banks and corporations flocked to Singapore during its rapid growth as a financial hub through the 1990s and 2000s.
This is not unique to Singapore. In many cities, rapid economic development can result in equally rapid changes in the urban landscape. These can have implications for a city’s social fabric.
For instance, Google’s entry into Zurich has given rise to extensive gentrification and a spike in housing costs and consequent public unhappiness and protests. Protesters blamed large banks and companies for driving up housing costs and accessibility.
In land-constrained cities, heritage sites and buildings can be particularly vulnerable in the face of rapid economic and urban transformation. A 2024 report by the World Monuments Fund identified rapid urbanisation and overtourism as top threats to heritage conservation.
At the same time, cities cannot survive without economic growth. The first cities of the world had emerged due to the confluence of economic and human activity within their boundaries. Cities today continue to thrive as key nodes in global trade and finance.
Even as Singapore continues to grow as a major economic and financial hub, it will need to preserve aspects of the city that reflect citizens’ memories, identity and aspirations.
PRESERVING SINGAPORE’S ZEITGEIST
In response to a question that was posed to me during the launch of the 2025 draft master plan, I had mentioned that “(w)e want to plan for our future climate needs, our socio-economic needs; but at the same time, we want to preserve some of the spaces that sort of define the zeitgeist of Singapore”.
Like Bell and de-Shalit, I too feel that Singapore’s identity is very much defined by our nation-building efforts. It is therefore important that we conserve some of the spaces that have played key roles in our nation-building story. The NatSteel building that was recently proposed for conservation is a good example of this.
However, Singapore’s national identity is much more than our nation-building journey, important as that may be. It comprises a rich tapestry of cultural practices and lived experiences that have accreted over multiple generations.
This is where the URA’s identity corridors will play an important role in conserving and even enhancing the identity and heritage that already exist in many of our iconic spaces and neighbourhoods.
For instance, the Historic East corridor includes culturally rich and ethnically diverse neighbourhoods such as Geylang Serai, Joo Chiat and Katong. By linking up these neigbourhoods, the Historic East identity corridor provides a more cohesive and integrated experience of these neighbourhoods’ heritage and identity. This can in turn generate greater interactions between visitors and residents and interest in the traditional crafts and food that continue to be found in these neighbourhoods.
Cities are much more than just buildings and infrastructure. They are living repositories of the shared memories, stories and traditions of the people who live in them.
The two need not be mutually exclusive. Through sensitive urban planning, our built environment can be planned and designed to highlight and enhance our rich cultural heritage and foster a sense of belonging among residents.
Even as Singapore continues to experience rapid economic and urban transformation, there remains a need to preserve and grow the Singaporean spirit or zeitgeist. This means ensuring a lived environment that both protects and expands on our rich cultural identity.
Dr Woo Jun Jie is Senior Lecturer at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. He researches global cities in Asia, with a strong focus on urban governance, policy design and economic development. He is the author of several books on the emergence and development of global financial hubs in Asia.