Commentary: As Singapore builds up, can it hold on to its memories?

SINGAPORE: When the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched its draft master plan last month, most of the conversation focused on how many new homes would be built – at least 80,000 in more than 10 new neighbourhoods over the next 10 to 15 years.

It's not surprising. In land-scarce Singapore, housing is one of the most talked about and debated topics.

But tucked away in the 47-point media release and stack of annexes was a concept for several so-called “identity corridors” that were first introduced in URA’s Long-Term Plan Review in 2022.

What are identity corridors? And how can they help foster Singapore’s national and urban identity?

CITIES REPRESENT SOCIAL IDENTITY

In their 2013 book The Spirit of Cities: Why the Identity of a City Matters in a Global Age, political scientists Daniel A Bell and Avner de-Shalit argue that every city expresses a set of distinctive values or ethos.

In that book, Singapore is strongly associated with the ethos of nation-building. This too, is hardly surprising.