Singapore's housing demand to keep rising amid lifestyle shifts, ageing population: URA, HDB

SINGAPORE: Housing demand in Singapore is expected to continue rising, driven by an ageing population, smaller households and changing demographic patterns and lifestyle preferences.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Housing and Development Board (HDB) said these trends were key considerations in the Draft Master Plan 2025 released last month, which outlines plans to build at least 80,000 public and private homes over the next 10 to 15 years.

More housing developments are needed in the long run to meet the growing demand and adapt to changing population needs, the two agencies said in response to CNA's queries.

Housing plans are driven by a variety of factors, they said. "These include meeting strong near-term demand, ensuring a steady supply to support a stable property market, as well as responding to evolving demographic trends and lifestyle preferences amongst the population.

"At the same time, we remain focused in ensuring that housing remains accessible in the long term for current and future generations," URA and HDB said.

"We also take into account a range of possible future scenarios, including socioeconomic developments and shifts in the global environment."