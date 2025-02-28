Singapore's total fertility rate stays at historic low of 0.97 in 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore's total fertility rate remained at its record low of 0.97 in 2024 despite it being the Year of the Dragon.

The country's fertility rate fell below 1.0 for the first time in 2023, and preliminary estimates show that it was unchanged last year, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah said in parliament on Friday (Feb 28).

In his Chinese New Year message last year, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged couples to "add a little dragon" to their families. Chinese people consider it auspicious to have a child born in the Year of the Dragon.

Dragon years have historically spurred higher birth rates, but that was not the case in 2024.

"The Dragon year effect has been diminishing over the years, reflecting the generational shifts in attitudes and priorities among young couples," said Ms Indranee.

Preliminary data showed there were 30,800 resident births last year, up slightly from 30,500 in 2023.

Singapore's low fertility rate and its ageing population have significant implications on its economy and society, Ms Indranee said.

Addressing the birth rate remains a "national priority", as it will be increasingly challenging to sustain economic growth as local workforce growth slows.

There will also be fewer young people to support a growing elderly population, she added.