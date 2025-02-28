Singapore's total fertility rate stays at historic low of 0.97 in 2024
Singapore's total fertility rate used to receive a boost in Dragon years, but that was not the case in 2024.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's total fertility rate remained at its record low of 0.97 in 2024 despite it being the Year of the Dragon.
The country's fertility rate fell below 1.0 for the first time in 2023, and preliminary estimates show that it was unchanged last year, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah said in parliament on Friday (Feb 28).
In his Chinese New Year message last year, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged couples to "add a little dragon" to their families. Chinese people consider it auspicious to have a child born in the Year of the Dragon.
Dragon years have historically spurred higher birth rates, but that was not the case in 2024.
"The Dragon year effect has been diminishing over the years, reflecting the generational shifts in attitudes and priorities among young couples," said Ms Indranee.
Preliminary data showed there were 30,800 resident births last year, up slightly from 30,500 in 2023.
Singapore's low fertility rate and its ageing population have significant implications on its economy and society, Ms Indranee said.
Addressing the birth rate remains a "national priority", as it will be increasingly challenging to sustain economic growth as local workforce growth slows.
There will also be fewer young people to support a growing elderly population, she added.
PACE OF IMMIGRATION
One way to moderate the impact is immigration, said Ms Indranee, but Singapore will continue to "carefully manage" the pace of this.
In 2024, Singapore granted citizenship to about 24,000 people, including 1,400 children born overseas to Singaporean parents. It also granted permanent residency to about 35,000 people.
The average annual number of new citizens and permanent residents for the past five years is slightly higher than in the previous five years.
"We remain committed to ensuring that our new citizens and PRs are well-integrated into our communities," she said.
She added that openness and multiculturalism are two values that have served Singapore well over the last 60 years.
"These are fundamental aspects of who we are and key strengths that help us make our way in the world," she said.
Many newcomers to Singapore become not just friends but family, Ms Indranee said.
In the last decade, more than one-third of citizen marriages every year were between a Singaporean and a foreigner.
"We will continue to review our population strategies to ensure that they remain relevant in meeting our needs," said Ms Indranee.