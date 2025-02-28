What will be in the SG60 Baby Gift? Trolley bag, toys and practical items

Other items in the set include a silicone food bib, backpack, family photobook, parenting journal, a Becky Bunny plushie and two storybooks. Becky Bunny is the mascot for Singapore's Families for Life movement.

"We encourage parents to bond with their babies over these books and inspire a love of reading through them," said Ms Indranee.

Students from Lasalle College of the Arts designed the artwork on the items, featuring SG60 babies and iconic Singapore landmarks, according to a press release from the National Population and Talent Division.

Each SG60 Baby Gift will also come with a congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"We hope parents will find the gift meaningful and useful – to inspire the child in discovering the world around them, and to support parents in nurturing and caring for their child," said Ms Indranee.

Parents of Singaporean babies born between Jan 1 and Dec 31 this year will need to complete the birth registration for their child before they can get the SG60 Baby Gift. They can then register for the gift at go.gov.sg/SG60BabyGift from Friday until Feb 28 next year.

Babies who were due in 2025 but were born before Jan 1 are also eligible for the SG60 Baby Gift. Parents can register and include their child's birth certificate and a doctor's certification of the estimated date of delivery.

Singaporean babies born overseas are also eligible for the gift, although only local delivery is available.

Those who register for the gift by Mar 15 can collect it at community events in April and May. Parents who cannot attend the events or who register after Mar 15 will receive the gift via home delivery from mid-May.