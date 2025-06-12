Commentary: The Johor-Singapore SEZ will need a lot of energy – nuclear power might be the key

SINGAPORE: The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is set to become a defining project for industrial and economic collaboration between Malaysia and Singapore. What the new economic corridor will need is stable, 24/7 carbon-free energy.

Both countries face energy challenges that could undermine the long-term viability of the JS-SEZ. It is an opportunity for a strategic nuclear partnership.

Singapore relies heavily on imported natural gas for electricity, exposing it to volatile prices and supply risks. It aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, but electricity demand is expected to grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent every year. Malaysia intends to increase its renewable energy capacity to 40 per cent by 2035, but intermittency (how consistently supply can be generated) and dispatchability (how supply can be adjusted to meet off-on demand) are challenging at a large scale.

Current clean energy solutions can’t quite keep up with the energy-intensive sectors like heavy manufacturing and data centres the JS-SEZ counts on attracting. Solar energy cannot provide round-the-clock reliability even with battery energy storage, while hydrogen is expensive and lacks infrastructure and regulations for large industrial applications.

Nuclear energy, on the other hand, offers a more realistic solution. It has been proven to provide reliable baseload electricity with zero emissions, such as in France, Spain, South Korea and the United States.