Commentary: Budget 2025 - why Singapore is renewing its focus on nuclear energy

SINGAPORE: In his Budget 2025 speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the government will study the potential deployment of nuclear energy in Singapore.

In the years leading to this announcement, Singapore officials had said that efforts to understand the technology were underway, but no decision had been made about the deployment of nuclear energy.

Singapore aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Its strategy to decarbonise its energy supply includes deploying solar power, importing cleaner electricity, and adopting low-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen production.

Mr Wong said that domestic sources of clean power are needed for greater energy resilience, and that there are “inherent challenges” in the production, storage and transportation of hydrogen.

This leads to a renewed focus on nuclear power, helped too by technological advancements over the last decade.