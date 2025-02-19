Small nuclear reactors a viable option for Singapore, but managing waste is key: Energy experts
As Singapore explores nuclear energy, experts say it must address concerns about radioactive waste management and "not in my backyard" mindsets.
SINGAPORE: Advances in nuclear technology, particularly compact reactors, have made atomic energy a more feasible option for land-scarce Singapore compared to a decade ago.
But to harness this powerful source of clean energy, questions about how to manage radioactive waste and earn public acceptance must first be answered, observers told CNA.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget 2025 speech on Tuesday (Feb 18) that Singapore will study the potential deployment of nuclear power and build its capabilities in this area.
In 2012, a government pre-feasibility study concluded that nuclear energy was unsuitable for deployment in Singapore given the technologies available at the time.
A decade later, nuclear energy appeared in an expert report on Singapore's energy transition to 2050 as a clean alternative that could join the fuel mix once "technologically mature and economically viable".
And last year, after announcing plans to build a pool of about 100 nuclear energy experts in the medium to long run, Singapore signed a "123 Agreement" on civil nuclear cooperation with the United States.
Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a key innovation that has made this change in stance possible, energy experts told CNA.
Compact and scalable, SMRs are a fraction of the size of a conventional nuclear reactor, and can be prefabricated for easier transport and installation. Their output is about one-third the generating capacity of conventional reactors, or 300 megawatts per unit.
They are also safer, said Mr Somnath Kansabanik, principal at Rystad Energy.
"Gen III and IV reactors, which are newer generations of nuclear technology, feature 'passive safety systems' designed to significantly reduce accident risks," he said.
SMRs are already in use in Russia and China. The United States, Europe and Britain are also pursuing SMR projects, and corporations like Meta, Google and Amazon have recently announced large investments in nuclear technologies, including SMRs.
Closer to home, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand have joined the US' Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) programme and launched nuclear feasibility studies, said Mr Kansabanik.
Advanced SMR technologies are at a "tipping point for becoming commercially viable" and it makes sense for Singapore to consider them afresh, said Mr Nick Ash, Southeast Asia energy business leader at Arup.
Nuclear power could enhance Singapore's energy security and support its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, he noted.
Singapore still relies on natural gas, a fossil fuel, for about 95 per cent of its electricity supply, making it vulnerable to price volatility and supply chain disruptions.
If advanced nuclear technology becomes viable, it could contribute up to 10 per cent of the nation's electricity supply by 2050, said Professor Lee Poh Seng, executive director of the Energy Studies Institute.
TACKLING NUCLEAR WASTE
Although nuclear energy generates less waste than many other energy sources, the main type of waste comes from highly radioactive nuclear fuel that can remain hazardous for thousands of years. Experts said this is one of the biggest issues Singapore needs to solve if it wants to tap into nuclear.
“With its limited land availability and geological conditions, Singapore is unlikely to be able to dispose of nuclear waste within its borders. Therefore, collaboration with countries that already have plans for long-term waste disposal will be vital,” said Mr Ash.
Currently working with the Singapore government to explore pathways and technologies that will support its energy transition plans, Mr Ash explained that compact reactors will produce a smaller volume of waste compared to traditional nuclear units. Singapore could thus work with “potential partners” like the UK, US, France, Canada and South Korea to properly dispose of nuclear waste.
But unless a nuclear waste deal is struck with another country, or it becomes possible to harness energy from nuclear fusion, questions remain, said National University of Singapore associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian.
“No country is currently taking another country’s nuclear waste,” said Assoc Prof Chong. “A nuclear power plant is likely to begin producing waste in 20 to 30 years. That is not a long time.”
There are two different waste management solutions Singapore can explore, according to Mr Alvin Chew, senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), who said waste management is both a “technical and political issue”.
The first would be to store nuclear waste in a storage pool, known as a spent fuel pool. The waste will be stored there for about five to 15 years before it gets sent to other countries for its plutonium to be extracted. The remaining waste after the plutonium is extracted will be placed in a dry cask, which would have to be stored underground for security reasons.
The second solution, said Mr Chew, would be to drill a 500m to 2km deep hole and place the waste inside before sealing it up.
When asked if Singapore has space for either of these solutions, Mr Chew said it “is not a problem”.
CHANGING "NOT IN MY BACKYARD" MINDSET
Public opposition will pose a huge challenge for the government, experts warned. Many would not be on board with the idea of living near nuclear plants.
“The ‘not in my backyard’ syndrome exists not just in Singapore, but everywhere. People like nuclear energy, but don’t want nuclear power plants close to where they live,” Mr Chew said. “Nuclear perception is always there, you’ll never get 100 per cent support to have a plant built next to you.”
However, all experts who spoke to CNA agreed that public education is paramount to changing perceptions.
This is a strategy that has worked well for France and Canada, with 70 per cent and 15 per cent of their energy coming from nuclear respectively, findings from the World Nuclear Association showed. France currently has 57 operable reactors, while Canada has 17.
“Public acceptance is crucial for the successful implementation of nuclear energy in Singapore,” said Prof Lee.
He explained that educational programmes to inform the public about the benefits of nuclear energy and the safety protocols can “demystify” the technology and reduce misconceptions.
Mr Benjamin Chang, Asia’s energy and power leader at Marsh McLennan, agreed with this sentiment, saying that public engagement and education will be key in helping residents understand how nuclear power will be a cheap and affordable option that will not leave the country susceptible to geopolitical risks.
However, Prof Lee emphasised that transparency about safety protocols and the environmental impact will be critical in building trust.
“Involving local communities in decision-making processes fosters a sense of ownership and can alleviate fears,” he added.
He also explained that exploring options like offshore or underground facilities can not only address land scarcity and safety concerns, but make the presence of nuclear plants less intrusive.
Mr Chew added to this point, saying that the International Maritime Organization and International Atomic Energy are working to develop guidelines for nuclear power plants operating off the shore.
"So till then, we will not have the option to have floating nuclear power plants."
ACHIEVING THE "GOLD STANDARD" IN NUCLEAR GOVERNANCE
Experts agree that establishing a strong regulatory framework is crucial for Singapore. This includes stringent safety standards, waste management strategies, emergency preparedness and alignment with global best practices.
By learning best practices from the US, France and South Korea, Singapore can develop a "gold-standard nuclear governance model", said Rystad’s Mr Kansabanik.
Apart from working with countries on waste disposal solutions, Singapore needs to work with countries that supply nuclear power plants to ensure proper training, said RSIS’ Mr Chew.
The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission is widely regarded as the "gold standard" for licensing nuclear plants, and Singapore can leverage its expertise, he added.
“I would expect Singapore to collaborate with countries that it has established nuclear energy-related agreements with, including the US, Sweden and the UAE,” said Andrew Chin, senior director at FTI Consulting.