The Big Read: As interest in nuclear energy hots up, Southeast Asia countries are closely watching each other's moves

Southeast Asia's only nuclear power plant lies around 70km west of the Philippine capital Manila. But since its completion in 1985, it has never been powered up.

Never mind that the 620-megawatt Bataan nuclear power plant was the culmination of a nearly 30-year nuclear development programme that took more than a decade and over US$2 billion to build. It became a casualty of bad timing.

First, a partial meltdown of the Three Mile Island nuclear facility in Pennsylvania in the United States in March 1979 prompted a pause in the Bataan plant construction. A safety inquiry then revealed defects and safety concerns.

In February 1986, then-president Ferdinand Marcos, who had decided to build the Bataan plant, was overthrown.

Two months later, the deadly Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine sealed the fate of the Philippines’ reactor.

Now, nearly 40 years on, the Bataan plant has become a tourist attraction and a symbol of how complicated it is for a country to venture into nuclear energy.

Still, that has not stopped some Southeast Asian countries from seriously considering nuclear as a potential energy source, as they mull ways to harvest clean energy to power their growing economies while battling climate change.

In fact, some countries in this region began exploring its feasibility decades ago, with research nuclear reactors being set up in this region as early as the 1960s.

Progress has largely stalled over a lack of public acceptance and concerns over safety, which intensifies each time high-profile reactor incidents occur, their rarity and relatively low fatality rates notwithstanding.

After the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which remains the only nuclear plant mishap with fatalities, the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan in March 2011 stoked safety concerns, derailing nuclear energy ambitions yet again for some countries.

Although nobody died as a direct result of the Fukushima disaster, radiation was released into the atmosphere when a tsunami, following a major earthquake, damaged several reactors there.

That same month, Thailand announced an indefinite halt to its plans to build nuclear power plants.

But in the decade or so since, interest in nuclear energy has begun to pick up again in the region, driven by an increasing need for energy and concerns over the environment.

According to baseline scenario projections in the latest Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Energy Outlook report released on Sep 26, regional energy consumption is expected to increase 2.6 times by 2050 from 2022 levels.

Indonesia this year brought forward projections of operating its first commercial nuclear power from 2045 to as early as 2030 to 2034, according to its National Research and Innovation Agency.

Singapore and a few other neighbouring nations have made it clear that they have not made a decision, but nuclear energy is not off the table and is being studied alongside other possible sustainable energy options.