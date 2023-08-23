Commentary: Is Fukushima wastewater release safe? Depends on your politics and science

SINGAPORE: Twelve years after a tsunami hit the eastern coast of Japan and caused a nuclear disaster, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is once again at the centre of international concern.

On Tuesday (Aug 22), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will start on Thursday the planned discharge of more than 1.2 million tonnes of wastewater - enough to fill more than 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools - from the crippled plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Contrary to the international support Japan received in the immediate aftermath of the March 2011 disaster, the plan has been met with criticism, despite approval by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

China has strongly condemned the plan. In July, China and Hong Kong, Japan’s two largest seafood export markets, announced that it will extend its ban on all aquatic products from 10 prefectures in Japan.

While South Korea was initially vociferous, the government formally endorsed Japan’s plan in July after its own assessment. Still, South Koreans have taken to the streets in protest and started hoarding sea salt.

The biggest question on everyone’s minds is: Is it safe? Rational minds may look to the IAEA safety review for reassurance - but science alone is not enough.