Scientists say Fukushima nuclear water released into the ocean is safe, but should we be worried?

Some observers said the treated water will be diluted to well below internationally approved levels of tritium before being released into the Pacific, which minimises the risks.

“The amount of tritium in the water is well below the levels of where there would be any concern,” said material physics professor Robin Grimes of the Imperial College London.

The level in the water to be discharged from the nuclear plant is below the World Health Organization's (WHO) suggested maximum amount of tritium in drinking water, he told CNA’s World Tonight on Wednesday.

“You then have to ask the question of what happens to the water after it's released, and this is to do with whether or not there are any biological processes to accumulate the radioactive materials,” he added.

“And in the case of tritium, there are not. So, again, it's safe for the long term as well as the short term.”

Prof Grimes noted that the extent to which tritium causes damage to the environment and people depends on the concentration.