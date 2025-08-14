Five charged for Kpod offences, 65 other cases being investigated

SINGAPORE: Five people have been charged as of Thursday (Aug 14) over the sale or import of Kpods, or e-vaporisers laced with etomidate.

About 65 other cases are being investigated by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), involving the possession, sale or importation of Kpods.

HSA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) provided these figures in a joint media release on Thursday, as authorities deal with a growing vaping issue. There are rising concerns that students and young people are turning to drug-laced vapes.

Under the Poisons Act, those found guilty of possessing, importing or selling pods containing etomidate face a jail term of up to two years and a maximum fine of S$10,000.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore, and Kpods are increasingly making the headlines as cases rise.

On Wednesday, for instance, a man who manufactured Kpods and sold them from his home in Yishun pleaded guilty. The case is the first prosecution for e-vaporisers containing etomidate.

Etomidate is a fast-acting anaesthetic used in medical procedures.

When used outside a controlled medical environment, however, etomidate can be dangerous. Adverse effects include nausea and vomiting, uncontrollable movement or spasm of muscles, changes to breathing and blood pressure, as well as seizures and psychosis.