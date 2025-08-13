MOE briefing students on dangers of Kpods; teachers warned they can be sacked if caught vaping

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has instructed all public schools to brief students on the harms and penalties of using Kpods, amid rising concerns over youngsters using such drug-laced vapes.

These mass briefings – to be conducted at primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute – are part of the ministry’s education efforts against vaping that will complement ongoing preventive measures, an MOE spokesperson told CNA.

“Students will also be reminded to be vigilant about vape peddling activities near schools,” the spokesperson added.

This comes after a Primary 4 student from Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) was allegedly approached to buy vapes outside his school last month.

CNA understands all primary schools have been told to brief Primary 4 to Primary 6 pupils by Friday (Aug 15).

MOE staff have also been warned that they could be subject to disciplinary action and penalties, including being fired, if they are caught vaping or are found with a vape device, according to a circular seen by CNA.