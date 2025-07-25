'Vape bins' to be placed across Singapore; no penalties for surrendering devices

SINGAPORE: Vape users are encouraged to dispose of their e-vaporisers at bins that will be placed across 24 locations in Singapore from Friday (Jul 25).

The initiative is meant to help vape users quit the habit before the law catches up with them, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Health Sciences Authority and the People's Association (PA) in a joint release.

Called "Bin the Vape", the campaign will involve e-vaporiser disposal bins being placed at 23 community clubs and one Residents' Network Centre for the public to voluntarily dispose of their devices safely.

Bins will also be progressively placed at other locations, including institutes of higher learning.

Those who wish to seek support for quitting, especially if they have been using etomidate e-vaporisers, may approach WE CARE Community Services, Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association, the Institute of Mental Health for

assistance, or call Quitline counsellors at 1800 438 2000.

"Persons who come forward to bin their e-vaporisers or voluntarily seek support for quitting will not face any penalties for doing so," said the authorities.