Between protection and policing, can we really keep kids safe on the internet with new laws?

At over 30 years old, the World Wide Web has grown into a highly complicated creature – one that is not only more intricate but also much harder to control.

Starting life as a mostly static network of information, it has evolved into a fast-moving, highly interactive space where people watch, post, comment, share and shape what others see, all at their fingertips.

Governments worldwide have been trying to keep pace with the rapid online developments, putting in place new safeguards to protect users, especially children and teens, from harmful material and online risks.

The latest example is the United Kingdom, which has introduced sweeping new regulations under its Online Safety Act aimed at protecting youth under 18 from harmful online content, such as pornography, self-harm, suicide and eating disorder content.

Passed in 2023, the Act's age-verification provisions came fully into force in late July this year.

Last November, Australia passed a law to delay children's access to social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) until the age of 16, and the ban will come into effect this December.

Reception to these laws has been mixed. In the UK, for example, supporters view the measures as necessary to protect children and reduce their exposure to harmful content. Critics, however, argue that the laws resemble censorship, fall short in regulating private messaging apps and risk infringing on users' freedoms.

Some also contend that age verification methods are overly invasive while still failing to effectively keep younger users off restricted platforms.

But what is clear is that there is an urgent need to act. For example, on Thursday (Aug 14), Reuters reviewed an internal Meta Platforms policy document on chatbot behaviour that showed the company’s AI creations were allowed to engage children in romantic or sensual conversations, generate false medical information and make racially demeaning statements.

Some of these chatbots operate on Meta's social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. The more than 200-page document outlines what staff and contractors should consider acceptable chatbot behaviours when building and training the company's AI products.

With digital landscapes being in a constant state of flux, debates about online safety, along with the pros and cons of stronger online protection, have been gaining momentum in other countries too, including Singapore.

While Singapore has yet to mandate age limits for social media, it has introduced several measures to protect younger users, including a Code of Practice requiring stricter safety tools on platforms and rules mandating age checks in app stores.

In January, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam said in Parliament that Singapore shares the same objectives as Australia in legislating age limits for social media access, and is currently studying the effectiveness of mandating age limits.

Beyond regulation, the government is also investing heavily in education. Cyber wellness lessons in schools, public toolkits like the Digital for Life portal and parenting initiatives are part of a broader effort to equip families with the know-how to stay safe online.

As one of the world's most connected nations, Singapore faces a dilemma much like other countries around the world grappling with this issue today: What laws and safeguards to introduce against online harms, but also how to strike a balance between protection, practicality and privacy.

CNA TODAY spoke to parents and experts to explore what a truly balanced approach to digital safety looks like in a society where children are growing up with devices from a very young age.

WHY THE URGENCY NOW?

In the early days of the internet, going online meant browsing static pages mainly filled with text and perhaps some animated gif files.

The internet of today is a different beast altogether – children are growing up in a digital world shaped by algorithms, machine learning and artificial intelligence, an ecosystem that was never built with youngsters' safety in mind.

With digital life becoming inseparable from physical life, the impact on young people has become impossible to ignore, said cybersecurity consultant Emil Tan.

He said that from the early days of "the dot-com boom" to the explosion of social media platforms like Facebook, governments have been trying to figure things out as the digital world evolved.

"It has always been a balancing act. Overregulation risks turning into a police state, whilst underregulation leaves users, especially the young, vulnerable. For years, regulations were intentionally light-touch.

"But we are now facing a hard truth. Without proper guardrails, the internet doesn't just reflect the risks in society, it amplifies them," said Mr Tan. He is also co-founder and director of Infosec In the City: SINCON, which organises one of Singapore's annual international cybersecurity conferences.

What has changed over the years, he added, is that many countries are now at a point where both the urgency and the ability to act have aligned.