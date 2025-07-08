Trying to catch students using AI a 'lost cause', Singapore university professors say

SINGAPORE: When Tim was tasked with a written assignment last semester, the third-year engineering student at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) simply turned to ChatGPT.

Using his senior’s essay as a reference, he asked the generative artificial intelligence tool to construct a new essay. He then rewrote it into something he was “capable of” and submitted it as his own.

“It’s very hard to get caught,” said the 24-year-old, who requested that his real name not be published.

Tim is part of a growing generation of university students who turn to AI to help with academic work. As universities grapple with managing this shift, educators are finding it increasingly difficult to identify and regulate AI misuse.

In April, three NTU students were accused of misusing AI for false and inaccurate citations. The students disputed the claims and raised concerns about due process. NTU later held consultations with two of them and is convening a review panel that will include AI experts for one student's appeal.

The incident sparked a wider debate on AI regulation in universities. Of 13 educators CNA interviewed, most acknowledged that detecting AI use across student submissions is virtually impossible with the current tools available.

Ms Eunice Tan, a lecturer at NTU's Language and Communication Centre, said AI detection via plagiarism platforms like Turnitin often produce unreliable results and false positives. In one instance, a student who had used AI received a 0 per cent score from the detection tool – indicating it failed to detect any AI-generated content.

Instead of relying on detection tools, she watches for inconsistencies in students' writing style and checks their work against cited sources.

“In the very worst cases, the students are just doing it for the sake of doing it, and they've not read the sources at all,” she said. “You can tell because they don't even check the generated AI content, and it's wrong information there.”

Out of the 70 students she oversees each semester, she estimates grading down two to three for AI misuse.

FEW CONFIRMED CASES

Most universities said instructors have autonomy over how AI is used in their courses, within broader institutional policies and guidelines.

An NTU spokesperson said no AI-related violations have warranted expulsions so far.

At Singapore’s other autonomous universities, few confirmed cases of AI-related academic misconduct have surfaced. Singapore Management University (SMU), which has more than 13,000 students, said it has had to address “less than a handful” of such cases in the past three years.

The Singapore University for Technology and Design (SUTD) has also seen only a few integrity violations, mainly involving plagiarism, while unauthorised AI use remains rare, said Associate Provost Ashraf Kassim.

The Singapore University for Social Sciences (SUSS) reported a “slight uptick” in cases, attributed partly to increased faculty vigilance and AI detection tools. Cases of academic dishonesty involving generative AI remain low, its spokesperson added.

The other two autonomous universities – National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Singapore Institute of Technology – did not respond to queries on how many cases of AI misuse they had recorded.