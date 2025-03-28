The future is now - with the AI revolution well upon us, how can workers prevent themselves from being displaced?
As generative AI transforms industries, workers are facing growing uncertainty, with widespread job disruptions, uneven reskilling efforts and the urgent need to adapt in a rapidly evolving labour market.
For many, artificial intelligence has already become a part of life, helping out with repetitive, menial tasks, quick research and generating everything from job application letters to funny memes. It has also made a big positive impact in many sectors including healthcare, finance and technology, making it possible for these industries to innovate quickly and improve their services and offerings. But as the technology advances, its hidden costs are coming into sharper focus too.
In a two-part series, CNA TODAY examines some of these hidden costs and how individuals, companies and governments can mitigate the adverse impact. First up, we look at how AI is displacing job functions across various industries, and what workers can do to adapt.
For over 15 years, freelance consultant Jacky Tan enjoyed helping mainly small and medium businesses raise their profile through marketing campaigns.
But his business, like most others, was hit as the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the economy. As consumers were not spending and goods were not moving, marketing became the last priority for most enterprises.
And even after the pandemic ended, his business never recovered as a new disruption hit: Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI).
“It was almost overnight,” said Mr Tan, referring to the AI which can generate stories, music, images and videos.
As prospective clients became convinced they could produce their own copywriting and content marketing using Gen AI, they either turned down his pitches or used Gen AI as a bargaining chip to get more for less.
“Some prospects will sort of ‘threaten’ us by saying that if we don’t take the lower offer, they will just use AI to do the marketing and writing work for them,” said the 43-year-old.
He capitulated to their demands a couple of times, but always ended up terminating the projects because the meagre sum they were paying did not justify the work he was doing.
After about seven months without work, Mr Tan decided to call it quits.
In late 2023, he decided to start a full-time home-based food business, building on the passion for cooking he had developed during the pandemic, and has not looked back since.
“Initially, I didn’t think of doing a food business at all – until one day I accepted the fact that AI had taken over my job,” said the boss of CheekyDon, which sells Japanese rice bowls.
Mr Tan is far from being a rare casualty in a job market that has lately been shaken up and reshaped by Gen AI.
For instance, tech companies such as ByteDance and Meta, which own social media platforms TikTok and Facebook respectively, have both announced plans to lay off workers, either to replace their roles with Gen AI, or to redirect resources so that they can double down on AI-related investments.
Media reports indicated that the layoffs at both companies reached their Singapore offices in February.
More recently, Mr Piyush Gupta, then-CEO of Singapore’s DBS Group said the bank is projected to shrink its workforce “by about 4,000 or 10 per cent”, a move that will specifically affect contract and temporary staff, as AI is expected to increasingly take on roles carried out by humans.
A bank spokesperson told CNA TODAY that this will come from natural attrition as AI "could reduce the need to renew" the temporary and contract roles once they are completed.
At the same time, Mr Gupta – who stepped down on Friday (Mar 28) – said he expected 1,000 jobs to be created due to AI.
His comments echo statements that have been reiterated by many tech leaders driving the AI revolution: That while AI will disrupt certain roles, it will also produce new ones and, in fact, that it could lead to a net gain in jobs overall.
Still, this may come as cold comfort to workers who will lose their jobs to AI. Furthermore, the new jobs created in the wake of the AI revolution is unlikely to benefit all workers equally due to disparities in skills.
Indeed, it is a disruption with such significant ramifications for the global workforce that it was among the talking points during the G7 Summit in Italy last June, where leaders recognised "the need to make sure (AI) enables increased productivity, empowers workers and creates inclusiveness and equal opportunities,” according to an article on the World Economy Forum (WEF) site.
“Leaders agreed to launch an action plan on using AI in the world of work, and to step up coordination towards a shared understanding of risk management and advance international standards for AI development and deployment,” the article added.
According to a WEF projection in its Future of Jobs report in January, 11 million jobs will be created due to AI and information processing technologies from 2025 to 2030. In the same period, though, nine million jobs are expected to be displaced.
The report does not detail the jobs that will be displaced or created specifically attributable to AI, but it does indicate overall that roles such as big data specialists, fintech engineers and AI and machine learning specialists as jobs with the highest projected percentage growth during this period.
At the same time, roles such as data entry, graphic designers and accountants count among the largest declining jobs.
How is it that a technology touted to enhance workers' productivity will likely end up displacing millions of workers instead?
Dr Kelvin Seah, a labour economist from the National University of Singapore (NUS), said it all comes down to a mismatch between employees’ current skills and the skills the companies need for alternative roles within the firm.
“Some of those other (new) roles may require a very different set of skills that the existing staff do not possess. Even with attempts at retraining, it could still be difficult for these staff to fully acquire those skill sets,” he said.
Hiring new staff already equipped with the desired new skills may also be faster than retraining existing employees, some experts noted.
However, there may be limits to this strategy, said experts, particularly in a tight labour market like Singapore, where companies are clamouring for workers within a scarce talent pool.
On their part, workers should continuously upgrade their skills to mitigate the risk of getting replaced by AI, the experts added.
This can be achieved by upgrading technical skills that can make workers relevant in handling AI-related roles in the future, or by focusing on soft skills such as human relations and strategic thinking, which may not yet be replicable by technology.
THE MOST AFFECTED JOBS
A global survey of 11,000 executives included in the WEF's Future of Jobs report found that 41 per cent expect to downsize their workforce as AI capabilities to replicate roles expand. This, despite the fact that they also anticipate hiring new talent with AI-relevant skills.
Roles likely to be impacted by AI tend to be those that are highly structured, repetitive or involving synthesis of information, said economic and human resource experts.
The ramifications will thus vary from industry to industry, depending on the concentration of such roles, though tech, banking and finance sectors are among those commonly highlighted by experts interviewed by CNA TODAY.
Mr Jonathan Lasenby, from global executive recruitment firm Ethos BeathChapman, said: “AI is most likely to impact industries and roles that involve highly structured, repetitive and rule-based tasks, with sectors such as manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and finance and accounting facing significant disruption due to the predictable and routine nature of many of their core functions.”
Mr David Blasco, country director at recruiter Randstad Singapore, noted that in banking and finance, roles in customer service, compliance and risk management are at higher risk of such digital disruption.
“AI will be increasingly used for tasks like automated customer support via chatbots and advanced algorithms for credit risk assessment and compliance surveillance,” he said.
While manufacturing and logistics are also vulnerable to automation due to their high levels of data processing and repetitive tasks, changes in these sectors can be slower due to higher capital involved and a more complex integration, Mr Blasco added.
These are not merely projections; numerous examples abound of companies, particularly in finance and tech, already making such moves, or announcing their intent to do so in the near future.
Aside from the examples of ByteDance and Meta, language-learning software firm Duolingo in January 2024 chose not to renew about 10 per cent of its contractors.
“We just no longer need as many people to do the type of work some of these contractors were doing. Part of that could be attributed to AI,” a Duolingo spokesperson told Bloomberg.
In November 2024, IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna announced that the company will pause hiring for roles that could be replaced by AI. He said he could “easily see 30 per cent“ of non-customer facing roles being replaced by AI in the next five years.
Closer to home, Grab chief Anthony Tan earlier this month said in a media interview: “Humans who don’t embrace AI in a company will be replaced by humans who embrace AI.
“The same will apply to companies and I really believe that if you were to embrace it, it not only makes you superhuman, it makes your company superhuman,” he added.
Back in June 2023, in an email announcing a round of layoffs impacting 1,000 staff, Mr Tan said to his employees said that Grab must adapt to the environment it is operating in, citing the rising cost of capital and Gen AI “evolving at breakneck speed” among the changes it was facing.
Grab declined to comment when CNA TODAY asked whether these remarks indicate any past or future retrenchment plans linked to AI.
Such job churn and losses go beyond the tech realm.
Bloomberg reported that Morgan Stanley, a Wall Street bank, is planning to cut about 2,000 employees later this month, with a small proportion of them due to AI and automation.
Citigroup in a report last June estimated about 54 per cent of jobs across banking have high potential to be automated.
In a more alarming report in January, Bloomberg Intelligence said that based on a survey of bank chief information and technology officers, global banks are expected to cut as many as 200,000 jobs in the next three to five years as AI takes over the roles that human workers are currently performing.
While many reports offer varying mid-term estimates and projections, experts said that the true impact of AI on job losses and workforce shifts remains difficult to predict – at least for now.
One factor for this uncertainty, hiring experts told Bloomberg last year, is that companies that had publicly announced plans to replace workers with AI received a lot of flak. As a result, other companies with similar plans are likely to implement these changes more discreetly, resulting in an underreporting of such numbers.
Furthermore, AI’s capacity to perform tasks is evolving rapidly, so some companies are taking a wait-and-see approach before making long-term hiring decisions, experts told CNA TODAY.
“At this stage, the nature of AI jobs is still fluid – some roles may emerge as distinct specialisations, while others might merge into existing functions,” said Mr Lasenby.
“The full impact will only become clearer as AI adoption matures and businesses determine the most effective ways to integrate these technologies into their operations.”
He also noted that companies make workforce decisions based on multiple factors. Thus, it is important “not to confuse AI-driven workforce changes with broader trends or corporate strategies”.
Mr Lasenby added that in many cases, the current situation reflects a period of “right-sizing”, following significant over-hiring in 2022 as the world began to emerge from the pandemic.
This appears to be the case for Meta, according to some of the retrenched workers in Singapore who spoke to CNA TODAY on the condition of anonymity.
One such ex-employee said at least one AI engineer was let go during the latest exercise last month. Some of those let go, herself included, had fared well and received positive feedback during their recent performance reviews, she added.
Her experience reflects those of other former Meta employees cited in media reports elsewhere, about well-performing staff being laid off in Meta’s other offices.
These anecdotes appear to contradict Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public assertion that the company planned to lay off its lowest-performing employees in order to focus more on investing in AI.
Meta did not respond to CNA TODAY’s request for comment.
THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION
AI has been hailed by some as a driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The First to Third Industrial Revolutions were marked by mechanisation, electricity and better connectivity, and a shift to an economy centred on information technology, respectively.
While all the revolutions have led to job disruptions, the key difference this time around is the breadth and scale of these changes, experts said.
For instance, previous iterations of automation by machines tended to be limited to specific tasks or roles, said Associate Professor Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.
“It looks like AI is able to replace a far more general range of tasks than previous technologies have,” said the labour economist.
He cited the example of phone-operated customer service, where automation previously allowed customer calls to be routed in certain ways by selecting different menus.
“What people are trying to do with AI today in customer service is to completely replace the human agent as far as possible,” Assoc Prof Theseira added.
This is done through AI bots that directly answer questions asked by the customer.
More importantly, where previous revolutions and job disruptions through automation tended to target low and medium-skilled jobs, AI today is set to disrupt jobs that are considered high-skilled, he noted.
Mr Lyon Poh, partner and head of corporate transformation at KPMG Singapore, said: “Even in non-routine occupations, certain aspects of work can be enhanced or streamlined by AI.”
He shared the following list of occupations experiencing the highest proportion of task automation:
1. Authors, writers, and translators (43 per cent automation)
2. Programmers and software development professionals (26 per cent)
3. Public relations professionals and communication directors (25 per cent)
4. IT user support technicians (23 per cent)
5. Graphic designers (15 per cent)
6. Personal assistants and other secretaries (11 per cent)
7. Legal professionals (11 per cent)
Mr Samir Bedi from professional services firm EY added: “While routine, rule-based tasks often found in entry-level roles are the most susceptible to automation, AI is also reshaping traditionally high-skilled professions such as accounting, law and healthcare.”
“At both ends of the spectrum, AI is changing the nature of work by handling repetitive tasks, enabling professionals to focus on more strategic and value-added responsibilities,” said the leader for people consulting for the ASEAN region.
Underlying all this, though, is the premise that AI is meant to increase productivity even without increasing manpower headcount.
Thus, on balance, such AI disruption could be good for a labour-constrained market like Singapore, said Assoc Prof Theseira.
Mr Christopher Fong, an entrepreneur with in-depth knowledge of the tech industry, added that in the long-term, having workers here who are equipped with AI-related skills would be better overall for the economy.
“Singapore is very expensive. If I’m a CEO of an international company, looking at costs, I might source for talent from elsewhere that is cheaper,” said Mr Fong, founder of professional networking platform XKey.
“But if I want to look for experienced, productive talent, I may want to look at workers who can co-pilot with AI and be more productive.”
IS YOUR JOB AT RISK?
A Singaporean in his early 30s working at a regional tech firm, who wanted to be identified by a pseudonym, Thomas, said he has recently become more worried about his role being replaced by AI.
He declined to be identified as he is relatively new in the company and he did not get his employer's approval to speak to the media.
“It was made known a couple of months ago that the company has started to develop a comprehensive AI system capable of optimising desired outcomes more robustly compared to employee-made decisions,” said the data analyst, who has been working at his company for about a year.
“The possibility of retrenchment or irrelevancy is definitely creating some anxiety,” he added.
Indeed, anxiety seems to be a pervasive concern among many employees, as highlighted by recent surveys.
Recruitment agency Reeracoen’s survey of 400 professionals in Singapore in 2024 found that 53.5 per cent had concerns about AI taking over their jobs.
More recently in February, a Pew Research Centre survey of over 5,000 workers in the United States found 52 per cent were worried about the future impact of AI use in the workplace, while 32 per cent feel it will lead to fewer job opportunities for them in the long run.
To be sure, the WEF Future of Jobs report in January noted that all sectors worldwide will see a decline in tasks solely performed by humans.
But Mr Blasco of Randstad said it is more practical to look at how AI is causing disruptions to certain skills, rather than whole sectors.
Assoc Prof Theseira offered the “task substitution versus task complementarity” framework to explain the AI disruption in simpler terms: Jobs that comprise mainly tasks that can be performed by AI would face a higher likelihood of being substituted.
On the other hand, jobs that involve some routine tasks AI can perform, but also have significant components that the technology cannot yet handle, are likely to see AI tools augmenting or complimenting the role, rather than replacing it entirely.
How can workers then better protect themselves in the face of AI disruption?
One possible approach is to avoid industries or specific roles already known to be vulnerable to AI displacement, said Dr Seah of NUS.
And perhaps instead look at jobs that “require the human touch – social skills, empathy, social interactions and the ability to read human emotions accurately”.
“Jobs which require human interactions are likely to be less susceptible to displacements by AI at this point,” he added.
Still, it is inevitable that disruption will become more common as AI continues to advance.
“The unfortunate reality is that we, as individuals, will need to continually upskill to protect ourselves from the threat of becoming redundant. So, upskilling cannot be seen as a one-off affair, but an ongoing process,” Dr Seah said.
Mr Bedi of EY said the key question a worker should ask themselves is: “What am I upskilling for?”
“Rather than focusing solely on immediate skill gaps, it is more strategic to prepare for roles that are two to three levels ahead. With AI continuing to disrupt industries, proactive planning is essential,” he said.
A career transition may also help.
“Another key strategy is to explore lateral skill sets, career moves, even outside an individual’s current industry, and upskill accordingly,” Mr Bedi said. “This approach not only builds resilience but also creates a multiskilled workforce.”
HOW COMPANIES ARE TRAINING WORKERS FOR AI
Even as it announced headcount cuts related to AI, DBS is taking proactive steps to help their employers prepare for change.
A DBS spokesperson said that the reduction of its workforce by 4,000 will come from “natural attrition” as the projects that the affected contract and temporary employees are working on will be completed in the next few years.
DBS Chief data and transformation officer Nimish Panchmatia said that the bank started experimenting with AI as early as 2014.
“We have proactively identified about 13,000 staff for upskilling or reskilling, including for AI and data-related skills. To date, around 10,000 have started their training,” he added.
Other banks did not specifically respond to CNA TODAY’s queries on whether there have been any headcount reductions relating to AI, but said they have started training programmes related to AI.
Over at OCBC, head of group human resources Lee Hwee Boon said that the bank’s focus on AI is two-fold: Providing employees access to AI tools and training them.
"As of December 2024, close to 15,000 employees across the group have completed at least one AI-related training since the launch of AI learning programmes in 2019,” said Ms Lee.
Giving a glimpse of the scale of AI deployment in the bank already, its head of Group Data Office Donald Macdonald said that about six million decisions in the bank are made by AI on a daily basis.
At UOB, Mr Alvin Eng, head of enterprise AI and analytics transformation at its data management office, reiterated that the bank firmly believes that “humans will continue to play a critical role and will not be fully replaced”.
He said that UOB was the first Singapore bank to trial the generative AI-powered productivity tool Microsoft 365 Copilot, and has rolled it out to more than 600 employees.
The company also has an internal AI and Data Analytics Academy which was launched last year for employees to upgrade their skills and has partnerships with external partners for similar purposes.
Outside of banking and finance, Surbana Jurong said it has been integrating AI into its facilities management solutions since 2017, among many ways the company taps AI to improve efficiency.
“While exact figures vary across applications and customers, we estimate savings of approximately 30 per cent in manual processes, allowing teams to focus on higher-value tasks,” said Mr Teo Say Leng, executive director for digital technology and integrated solutions.
It is also working together with external partners to further scale up the use of AI and provide training for its employees in the field of AI.
Meanwhile over at market expansion services firm DKSH, about one-third of its staff are "actively exploring or leveraging some form of AI assistance in their daily operations".
GEARING UP FOR THE AI REVOLUTION
While workers naturally should take ownership of their career progression, companies also have a responsibility to ensure that their employees are not unnecessarily displaced by AI, experts said.
At this point, there seems to be a gap in how effectively companies are preparing their employees to capitalise on AI.
Only 54 per cent of employees surveyed in Randstad Singapore’s latest Workmonitor report believe that their employers have provided them with opportunities to future-proof their skills in the face of industry changes.
Separately, a Salesforce-commissioned survey conducted by YouGov in 2023 found that 63 per cent of about 1,000 employees in Singapore have not received training from their companies on how to use generative AI ethically or safely.
While retrenching old workers and rehiring new ones with up-to-date skills may seem like a more expedient strategy, it can also be in the interest of companies to upgrade the skills of their existing workforce where possible, said experts.
Another benefit of training workers to use AI instead of replacing them is that those who are already doing the work will be the ones who can best identify how AI can enhance the processes and improve operations, noted Mr Poh of KPMG.
Mr Yash Thakker from cloud solutions and technology provider Searce, which includes AI-driven solutions among its offerings, said that some companies, initially planning workforce reductions, often encounter unexpected complexities during implementation.
“Organisations find that institutional knowledge, human judgement and adaptability remain irreplaceable, even as routine tasks get automated,” he said.
“Singapore's tight labour market makes maintaining a reputation for thoughtful technological transitions particularly important for attracting future talent.”
The Singapore government is fully aware of the disruption AI can cause workers.
In response to a question by Member of Parliament Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) on the impact of AI on skilled work training last August, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said that Industry Transformation Maps are dynamic and take into consideration environmental changes such as disruption related to Gen AI.
“(Government) agencies carefully study the impact of AI on jobs, and develop measures to support workforce transformation,” said the ministry, citing examples such as SkillsFuture-funded courses and Career Conversion Programmes.
In his Budget statement in February, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Finance Minister, acknowledged that AI will continue to get better and that new disruptive technologies will emerge in the future.
While it is hard to predict the impact on specific industries and jobs, the underlying need for workers to be equipped with the right skills remains clear, he said.
“That’s why we are investing heavily in lifelong learning, and have made significant moves to strengthen SkillsFuture as a key pillar of our social compact,” said Mr Wong.
Meanwhile, workers such as Mr Thomas, the tech company employee, are bracing themselves for the inevitable disruption they might face in the near future.
He’s doing part-time studies while working to upgrade his skills in a related field, and is looking to consolidate the knowledge and skills he has gained from the various projects he has handled, and feature them prominently on his online CV to build his personal brand.
“Personally, I feel like I need to be ready for when AI disruption comes, and position myself well to be relevant in such a climate,” Mr Thomas said.